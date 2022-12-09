Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,196 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,187 in the last 365 days.

No closures of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Dec. 9-12)

WeekendFreewayMapDec0822ADOTj.jpgPHOENIX – No closures are scheduled for improvement projects along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Dec. 9-12), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. 

As the holiday travel season gears up, drivers should focus on staying alert, obeying speed limits, buckling up and avoiding distractions, including texting while driving. Motorists also should never drive while impaired.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

 

You just read:

No closures of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Dec. 9-12)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.