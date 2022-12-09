No closures of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Dec. 9-12)

PHOENIX – No closures are scheduled for improvement projects along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Dec. 9-12), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

As the holiday travel season gears up, drivers should focus on staying alert, obeying speed limits, buckling up and avoiding distractions, including texting while driving. Motorists also should never drive while impaired.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.