Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Six to the Construction Industry Licensing Board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jonathan Cook and Fred Kobie and the reappointment of Bradley Barreto, Frank Cawthon, Mario Famada, and Brian “Parks” Wilson to the Construction Industry Licensing Board.

Jonathan Cook

Cook, of Chipley, is the Vice President and Owner of CINCH Underground, Inc. He is a Deacon of First Baptist Church in Chipley and is a former State Trooper for the Florida Highway Patrol. Cook earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Thomas University.

Fred Kobie

Kobie, of LaBelle, is the President of Kobie Inspection Services and Kobie Kooling, Inc. He is the current President of the Rotary Club of LaBelle. Kobie earned his bachelor’s degree in business from Kennedy Western University.

Bradley Barreto

Barreto, of Coral Gables, is the Principal and Broker of Barreto Real Estate Group, LLC. He is currently appointed to the Millennial Task Force by Miami-Dade and is a member of the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce and United Way Young Leaders. Barreto holds both a General Contractors and Real Estate Broker’s license and earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from Babson College.

Frank Cawthon

Cawthon, of Windemere, is the President and Owner of Florida Home Construction of Central Florida and FHC Development. He holds both a General Contractors and Residential Contractors’ license. Cawthon earned his bachelor’s degree in business from Clemson University and his master’s degree in business administration from Stetson University.

Brian “Parks” Wilson

Wilson, of Cedar Key, is a Board Member of Wilson and Company, Inc. He is the current Owner of Oviedo Office Parks and serves as a construction neutral arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association. Wilson earned his bachelor’s degrees in business administration and building construction from the University of Florida.

Mario Famada

Famada, of Miami, is the Vice President and Owner of City Roofing and Construction, Inc. He is the founder of Raise the Roof, a non-profit organization that provides free roofs for families in need in Miami-Dade County. Famada earned his associate degree from Miami Dade College.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

