LARGE GLOBAL SUGAR SUPPLIER CERTIFIES VEGAN WITH BEVEG
Mauritius Sugar Syndicate: Terra Milling Ltd. Specialty Cane sugars is the first sugar facility in the world to gain BeVeg vegan certification.
We are delighted to be the first sugar mills in the world to achieve the BeVeg Vegan certification under accreditation. The world’s leading Vegan certification company and Vegan certifier.”PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terra Milling has successfully certified their free-flowing Specialty Cane sugars, that include (Demerara Light, Fine Golden Caster, Golden Caster, Golden Granulated, Dark Brown Granulated, Dry Demerara, Standard Demerara, Brown Cane Sugar, New Dark Demerara, Extra Fine Demerara, Fine Demerara, Dark Demerara, Clear Demerara, Golden Turbinado, Coffee Crystals, Mauritius Industrial Cane Sugar, Granulated Brown) to the BeVeg Vegan certification standard, a global public health and safety standard for Vegan claims through third party audits to independently certify the products are truly Vegan, free from animal ingredients, and cruelty-free.
— Terra Millings Ltd.
Terra Milling is one of the most modern sugar factories in Mauritius with a processing capacity of 350 tonnes of cane per hour. They are renowned around the world for their sparkling appearance, attractive color, distinctive aroma and delicious taste of sugar. Their BeVeg certified Fine Demerara is a scrumptious combination of honey and caramel flavors, in complete harmony with the golden brown color of Fine Demerara. As the name suggests, it has finer crystals than the other Demerara sugars. The perfect Wholesome Gem for the preparation of a pineapple crumble.
BeVeg certified, Dark Demerara has a rich and strong brown sugar with a crunchy texture, exuding a tempting aroma of natural cane molasses. Coffee Crystal is a dry and free-flowing Unrefined Special Sugar that is simply irresistible with its large golden grains. It offers enticing scents of cane, and is commonly used as a natural ingredient in the food and wine industry, is also certified by BeVeg Vegan Certification Company as Vegan.
“We are delighted to have achieved the Vegan certification with BeVeg, the world’s leading Vegan certification company and Vegan certifier. This achievement is even more rewarding for us as we are, together with Alteo and Omnicane, the first sugar mills in the world to achieve the BeVeg Vegan certification under accreditation. The certification will bring an additional marketing edge for us in the face of increasing competition and a growing vegan industry.” said Mauritius Sugar Syndicate.
To earn BeVeg Vegan certification, Terra Milling Ltd. had to complete a five-step process, verifying that free-flowing Specialty cane sugars does not contain any animal ingredients, by-products or GMOs used in the manufacturing and ingredient sourcing of the finished product; it comes from a manufacturing facility that has been audited to confirm proper controls are in place (including cross-contamination prevention); no animal testing was conducted; and the product is considered cruelty-free.
Terra Milling Ltd. Products that includes Free-flowing Specialty Cane sugars (Demerara Light, Fine Golden Caster, Golden Caster, Golden Granulated, Dark Brown Granulated, Dry Demerara, Standard Demerara, Brown Cane Sugar, New Dark Demerara, Extra Fine Demerara, Fine Demerara, Dark Demerara, Clear Demerara, Golden Turbinado, Coffee Crystals, Mauritius Industrial Cane Sugar, Granulated Brown) and related marketing materials now bear the BeVeg Vegan trademark logo as a mark showing its consumers that it is officially Vegan.
“With the BeVeg Vegan trademark on free-flowing Specialty cane sugars, consumers can rest assured that the product is truly Vegan and has been backed by the credibility and integrity of a third-party audit,” said Carissa Kranz, Esq. founder and CEO of BeVeg. “With Veganism, plant-based and flexitarian diets continuing to rise around the world, being able to trust product claims such as ‘Vegan’ is becoming more important than ever before, as these words are often used loosely and interchangeably making for often misleading and misbranded claims.”
The BeVeg Vegan certification program is available to manufacturers, brands, and retailers in the areas of food and beverage; personal care products; textiles and fashion; and dietary supplements. The Vegan certification is based on the BeVeg Vegan certification technical standard. BeVeg International holds ISO/IEC 17065 accreditation to offer the BeVeg Certification and is considered a global conformity assessment program recognized in accordance with ISO 17067. Businesses can also bundle the BeVeg certification with other certifications, such as non-GMO, organic, gluten-free and kosher, among others.
Learn more about [Terra Milling and free-flowing Specialty cane sugars at: https://terra.co.mu/what-we-do/cane/ ] and Vegan product certification.
About Terra Milling Ltd
Terra Milling Ltd, formerly known as Belle Vue Milling Ltd, is a pioneer and world leader in the production of Non-GMO Specialty cane sugars on the island of Mauritius. Over the last 40 years, the company has successfully developed more than 15 types of niche products for customers all over the world. Q Terra Milling is BRCGS certified, a member of Sedex and its products are Kosher, Halal and Vegan certified.
About BeVeg International
BeVeg International is the world’s leading Vegan certification company. BeVeg is ISO accredited and recognized by the world accreditation forum for its internationally accredited Vegan standard. ISO is the International Organization for Standardization that develops and publishes international standards. BeVeg is accredited under ISO 17065 as a published Vegan standard for Vegan conformity assessment. BeVeg is a global Vegan network that brings legal credibility to Vegan label claims, which inherently raises the standard of consumer transparency, bringing integrity to a process that was once (before BeVeg) legally deficient.
