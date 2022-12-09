District 11 Road Closures, Restrictions Due to Flooding – 6:00 P.M. Update

11/11/2022

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that portions of the following state roadways are closed or restricted due to flooding:



Lawrence County

Old Plank Road (Route 1003) between Whitehill Drive and Frazier Lake Drive in Neshannock Township;

Route 2013 (Mt. Herman Church Road/Boak Road/Mill Bridge Road/Eckert Bridge Road/Breakneck Bridge Road) between Banjamin Franklin Highway and Frew Mill Road in various municipalities.



Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

