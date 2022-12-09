Tenn. National Guard Hosts Milan Training Site Opening Ceremony

MILAN, Tenn. – The Tennessee Military Department hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the Tennessee National Guard’s Milan Volunteer Training Site celebrating the beginning of expanded operations on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Assistant Adjutant General-Army, spoke to those in attendance about the future of the training area and unveiled new signs at the property.

“Milan has been a key location for training our Guardsmen for decades,” said Ross. “This expansion improves our ability to train and enhances our capability to respond to local, state, and national emergencies.”

On Aug. 9, the U.S. Army’s Milan Ammunition Plant reassigned more than 16,000 acres to the Tennessee National Guard, increasing the size of the Milan Volunteer Training Site to over 18,400 acres, making it the largest training site in the Tennessee National Guard. The additional property will be used as training ranges and maneuver areas for Guardsmen to improve their warfighting skills and ability to respond to emergencies within the state.

“Our priorities in the Tennessee National Guard are to provide trained and ready troops for the department of defense, serve the citizens of Tennessee in their time of need, and continue to build partnerships,” said Ross. “This facility gives us the opportunity to meet all three.”

During the ceremony, Ross conducted a ribbon cutting with local leaders and unveiled a sign that will be used to identify the new training area.

“This new property will also provide us with enough maneuver space to train our largest units, which we have been unable to do within Tennessee, until now,” said Ross.