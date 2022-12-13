Preparing Healthcare Teams to Address Market Disruption and Oncoming Competition
Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies 2023 Workshops Optimize Physician Liaison Performance
Investing in the skills of their outreach teams will be critical for healthcare organizations to achieve their strategic growth goals in 2023.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has announced the 2023 line-up of training workshops that optimize the consultative sales skills of physician liaisons and leaders of physician liaisons/outreach teams focused on rapid impact strategic growth and measurable results.
“Investing in the skills of their outreach teams will be critical for healthcare organizations to achieve their strategic growth goals in 2023,” said Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, CEO of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies. “Healthcare leaders understand that provider trust and alignment have to be earned with boots on the ground. That’s why they’re investing in the training that physician liaisons and outreach teams require to perform as an extension of the C-Suite.”
Tiller-Hewitt’s signature training workshops for physician liaisons - and those who lead outreach teams - enable them to develop and sharpen their skills as trusted advisors to physicians and advanced practice providers and as the engines of strategic growth for their organizations.
In addition to virtual training workships offered throughout the year, Tiller-Hewitt brings training onsite to organizations, delivering a customized approach that focuses on their unique goals and market needs.
Participants consistently rate Tiller-Hewitt workshops with perfect scores for strategic content, immersion in best-practices, and robust instruction with videos, role-playing, break-outs and interactive exercises. They also value the opportunity for peer-to-peer dialogue and networking.
In 2023, six workshops are scheduled throughout the year to deliver best-practices and solutions for physician liaisons to immediately implement for their organizations.
Tiller-Hewitt’s physician liaison and leadership training curriculum is more customized, focused and robust that typical industry conferences are able to deliver. It’s based on more than 21 years of developing and implementing strategic growth solutions to improve physician engagement and retention; minimize leakage; maximize network utilization; grow market share; and grow strategic, high-margin service lines and specialties.
The workshops are led by Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, known for her dynamic, high-energy training style. As a nationally recognized strategic growth consultant, Tammy has trained thousands of physician liaisons, many of whom are now in senior leadership and C-level roles in leading healthcare organizations across the U.S.
The 2023 schedule includes:
FOUR 3-Day Liaison Training Workshops for physician liaisons, provider outreach and business development professionals:
-February 7, 8, 9
-May 16, 17, 18
-August 15, 16, 17
-October 24, 25, 26
TWO 2-Day Liaison Team Leader Workshops for team leaders and those who aspire to be:
-April 18, 19
-November 7, 8
