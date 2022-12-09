Sevier County Businessman Sentenced on Tax Evasion

SEVIERVILLE - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Tuesday’s sentencing of Wyatt Wrege Bunch, of Jayell Ranch, to six years of supervised probation.

Bunch pled guilty to five felony counts of tax evasion on July 18, 2022. As a result, he paid criminal restitution, court costs, and civil restitution to the Department of Revenue.

“Our state’s tax structure depends on voluntary taxpayer compliance to remit money they collect from customers,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “Taxpayers who fail to remit collected taxes violate the public trust and the criminal laws of Tennessee. This guilty plea highlights our rigorous and impartial administration of the state’s tax laws.”

The department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Jimmy Dunn’s office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2021 fiscal year, it collected $18.4 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.

###