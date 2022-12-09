﻿FigBrew Wins Back-to-Back People’s Choice Awards at Cincinnati Coffee Festival

FigBrew logo - coffee's mellow mate

FigBrew is the only coffee alternative to win the People's Choice award at a major coffee festival - and they've done it two years in a row.

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, USA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FigBrew has been named the 2022 People’s Choice Award winner at the Cincinnati Coffee Festival for the second consecutive year. Figgee, the company’s signature brew, is a caffeine-free coffee alternative made from one single ingredient — figs. It is the first coffee alternative to win the award since the festival launched in 2017.

Hosted by the Ohio River Foundation (ORF), the Cincinnati Coffee Festival is the midwest’s largest coffee and tea event attracting thousands of attendees, coffee roasters, coffee and tea shops, pastry shops, bakers, and chocolatiers from around the region. This year, more than 70 professionals and vendors participated in the 2-day event attended by over 4,000 people.

“As a coffee lover myself, it is an extreme honor for our coffee alternative to be recognized as The People’s Choice at a coffee show for the second time,” said Andy Whitehead, co-founder of Figbrew. “We started this company because we were looking for a delicious and healthy alternative to coffee that didn’t compromise on flavor. This recognition is a testament to the quality and taste of our products, and we couldn’t be more proud.”

Founded by a team of coffee lovers, FigBrew uses sun-dried, organic figs to create a coffee alternative that looks, smells, and brews just like traditional coffee but without the caffeine, acid, or bitter finish. Packed with the antioxidants, minerals, and immune-boosting vitamins found in figs, FigBrew is as healthy as it’s delicious and easy on the stomach while satisfying coffee cravings.

According to one attendee, “This is the best product in the show, the most creative and unusual thing I’ve seen in the last two days.”

“FigBrew is the only coffee alternative that has ever won this award, which is a notable accomplishment in that the general public selected them,” said Judi Cogen, event director for the Cincinnati Coffee Festival. “FigBrew has proven that it belongs in our coffee community, and I am sure that with this success so early, the brand is on its way to becoming a household name.”

About FigBrew:

Founded in Huntsville, Alabama in 2021, FigBrew is committed to providing healthy fig-based alternatives to coffee and partnering only with farms that give back to the community and the world. FigBrew uses sun-dried, organic figs to create products that look, smell, and brew just like regular coffee. Today, our blends include Figgee, 100% figs and caffeine-free; Functionals, combining roasted figs with superfood cacao, chai, or beetroot; and Mellow Mix, which is a half-caffeinated combination of coffee and figs. For more information, visit www.figbrew.com. Connect with FigBrew on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

FigBrew - a coffee alternative for coffee lovers.