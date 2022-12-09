Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop In Garrett County

December 9, 2022

(MCHENRY, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a man on drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday in Garrett County.

The suspect, identified as Bryant Mikael Warren, 30, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is charged with felony drug possession, possession with intent to distribute drugs and related charges. He is being held without bond at the Garrett County Detention Center.

At about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, troopers from the Maryland State Police McHenry Barrack responded to westbound Interstate 68 at U.S. Route 40 for a report of a speeding and reckless vehicle. According to a preliminary investigation, troopers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. During the course of the traffic stop, troopers gained probable cause to search the vehicle and discovered 1,286 grams of suspected cocaine in the vehicle. Warren was arrested at the scene.

The case remains under investigation…

Bryant Mikael Warren

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov