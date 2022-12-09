Maryland State Police Investigating Two Fatal Shootings In Dorchester County

December 9, 2022

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating two fatal shootings which occurred a few hours apart Thursday evening in Dorchester County.

At about 7:15 p.m. last night, the Cambridge Police Department responded to the area of Pleasant Street and Race Street in Cambridge, Maryland for a gunshot victim. Officers located the victim, identified as Taijay Brian Daniels, 24, of Cambridge, Maryland, who had been shot multiple times. Daniels was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by Cambridge Police to assume the investigation. According to a preliminary investigation, an unknown black male wearing a black jacket, dark jeans, black shoes and black book bag robbed Daniels at gunpoint. During the course of the robbery, the gunman shot Daniels before fleeing the area.

At about 10 p.m. last night, the Cambridge Police Department responded to the 700 block of High Street in Cambridge, Maryland for a report of a second gunshot victim. Officers located the victim, identified as Lory Eugene Fields, 69, of Cambridge, Maryland. He was declared deceased at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by Cambridge Police to assume the investigation of this case as well. Maryland State Police crime scene technicians processed both homicide locations. The Cambridge Police Department are assisting in these cases.

Anyone with information on these cases are asking to contact Maryland State Police at 410-819-4747.

The cases remain under investigation…

###

