ANTALYA, MURATPAşA, TüRKIYE, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armada Group Tourism Automotive Foreign Trade Joint Stock Company opens new two branches in Antalya
OPERATIONAL SERVICES

Aimed at enhancing its presence in TURKEY , to provide quality customer service and easy accessibility to its diverse product portfolio, Armada Group Tourism Automotive Foreign Trade Company has opened its newest branches in Lara and Oldtown Antalya. The opening comes in line with the company’s strategic expansion roadmap for the year which entails bringing our services and products closer to customers.

Commenting on the launch, Metin SIRMA , "CEO of Armada Group Tourism Automotive Foreign Trade Company said, “We are delighted to open our new branches in Lara and Oldtown Antalya, where we seek to provide our comprehensive suite of services for the company’s existing and potential customers. Armada Group Tourism Automotive Foreign Trade Company growing network of branches is fundamental to and complements our ongoing efforts to bring our services closer to the visitors of Antalya .”

“Given its strategic location, the new branches will be closer to its customers in Lara Region and Oldtown Antalya , ensuring fast and easy access to our innovative tourism transportation, private taxi service, daily tours and Antalya airport transfer services. We are putting in concerted efforts in the direction of meeting excellent customer service levels throughout our branch network with the support of our well-trained staff,”

With the new branches , We will be serving Not only from Antalya airport but also from Lara and Oldtown hotels to airport and all tourism centers accros Antalya Tourism Province Lara, Konyaalti, Belek, Kemer, Side, Manavgat, Alanya, Olympos, Tekirova, Camyuva tourism centers as airport taxi.

The new branches can be distinguished by its design and state-of-the-art equipment that reflects the Armada's identity and business philosophy. The branch includes highly-qualified human resources, who harness their talents to ensure that the needs of the company's customers are met, through a fast response mechanism. The branches are also will be serving VIP Vans, VIP minibus, latest Coachs and luxury sedans comfort of customers in need of taxi to airport.

Armada Group Tourism Automotive Foreign Trade Company is committed to enhancing the satisfaction of its customers by providing wide-ranging tourism transportation services to them, using modern technologies and high quality vehicles across its branches network in Lara Region, Oldtown Antalya and AYT Antalya Airport. Cementing its position as a center of Tourism Transportation innovations, the company continues its efforts to provide ‘first-class’ tour & transfer services and Health Tourism Transportation for individuals, and corporates through a 'customer-first' approach.

About

We have partnership with many distinguished and accredited treatment center serving the public. In addition to health tourism, we are serving to our guests hotel, flight ticket, tour, transfer services during their medical holidays.

https://healthtravel.com.tr

