PrideStaff North Dallas Wins the Favorite Staffing Company Category in the 2022 Addison Readers' Choice Awards

FRESNO, Calif. (PRWEB) December 09, 2022

Proof of their success in a competitive market, PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that their North Dallas office has won the 2022 Addison Readers' Choice Award in the Favorite Staffing Company category.

Designed to recognize the best businesses, people, and attractions in their market, the Addison Readers' Choice Awards has evolved over the past 14 years from a simple contest to one of the most popular competitions of the year. Readers of "Addison – The Guide" vote for their favorites in more than 80 categories; ranging from employment agencies and accounting firms to restaurants and day spas.

"It's an honor to be recognized as the Favorite Staffing Company in our community, especially by those we serve," said Amy Linn and Julie Vicic, Co-Owners/Strategic-Partners of PrideStaff North Dallas. "This award shows us that we're doing the right things and reaffirms Our Mission to "Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most."

"Congratulations to Amy, Julie, and their team," said PrideStaff Co-CEO, Tammi Heaton. "Despite a challenging market, they have worked tirelessly to help job seekers find work, connect employers with the talent they need, and ensure each person they interact with has a positive experience with PrideStaff. We're thrilled that the North Dallas office has received such well-deserved recognition from the Addison community, and we look forward to seeing what their team will achieve in coming years."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Awards nine years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/pridestaff_north_dallas_wins_the_favorite_staffing_company_category_in_the_2022_addison_readers_choice_awards/prweb19068325.htm