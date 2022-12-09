Missouri, Louisiana Release Full Transcript of Deposition with FBI Agent Elvis Chan

Dec 6, 2022, 15:11 PM by AG Schmitt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry released the full transcript of the deposition of FBI Agent Elvis Chan, which was taken on November 29th, 2022. The deposition was taken as part of Missouri and Louisiana’s lawsuit against the federal government and the Biden Administration for colluding with social media companies to censor speech.