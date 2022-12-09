Missouri, Louisiana Release Full Transcript of Deposition with FBI Agent Elvis Chan
Dec 6, 2022, 15:11 PM by AG Schmitt
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry released the full transcript of the deposition of FBI Agent Elvis Chan, which was taken on November 29th, 2022. The deposition was taken as part of Missouri and Louisiana’s lawsuit against the federal government and the Biden Administration for colluding with social media companies to censor speech.
“Our case has exposed many ways the federal government colluded with social media companies to censor freedom of speech on their platforms,” said Attorney General Landry. “Chan’s deposition showed that the FBI was part of this incredible conspiracy. All Americans should be alarmed and outraged!”
During his deposition, Chan testified that he and the FBI had monthly, then weekly meetings with major social media companies in the lead-up to the 2020 election, wherein Chan warned those social media companies more than once of the potential for a Russian “hack and leak” or “hack and dump” operation.
Read the full deposition transcript here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/doc-144-2---exhibit-a-chan.pdf?sfvrsn=2fc3c6f6_2