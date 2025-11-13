Attorney General Hanaway Honors Missouri’s First Responders, Celebrates BackStoppers And FanDuel Partnership Ahead Of 38th Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway joined community leaders, sponsors, and first responders at the Guns ‘N Hoses press conference to highlight the impact of BackStoppers and the enduring legacy of this annual event that unites police, firefighters, and EMS personnel in support of families of the fallen.

“For nearly four decades, Guns ‘N Hoses has been more than a boxing match; it’s a symbol of St. Louis’ loyalty, compassion, and community,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Organizations like Guns ‘N Hoses and the BackStoppers don’t exist in every city. Here in Missouri, we are blessed to have both, ensuring that when tragedy strikes, our first responders’ families are never left behind.”

BackStoppers provides life-changing financial assistance to more than 180 families of police officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The Guns ‘N Hoses event, now entering its 38th year, plays a vital role in funding that mission and reminding Missourians of the courage and sacrifice of those who serve.

Attorney General Hanaway emphasized the importance of community and corporate partnerships in sustaining this effort, including the growth of event sponsors, such as FanDuel’s considerable contribution, as crucial to ensuring no family is left in need following a first responder giving the ultimate sacrifice.

“The need to support our first responders isn’t going away, but with sponsors stepping up, that financial burden becomes easier to bear,” Attorney General Hanaway said. “FanDuel’s partnership demonstrates the power of national companies investing in local heroes, proof that when communities and businesses unite behind a cause, everyone benefits.”

The 38th Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses event will take place on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Proceeds directly benefit The BackStoppers, Inc., continuing a proud Missouri tradition of honoring the fallen, supporting their families, and strengthening the bond between first responders and the communities they serve.

“First responders are the best of us,” concluded Attorney General Hanaway. “Our police officers, firefighters, and EMS workers risk their lives every day to make Missouri safer. I’m proud to stand alongside them, and proud of every Missourian who supports this incredible cause.”