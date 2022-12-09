Contact: Scott Cook, (607) 721-8118

Release Date: December 09, 2022 State Department of Transportation Announces Major Construction Completed on $16 Million Project Replacing U.S. Route 11 Bridge Over Interstate 81 in Town of Dickinson, Broome County Project Constructed Two Roundabouts and New Multi-Use Path to Enhance Safety, Access and Mobility Along Key Travel Route. Investment Compliments "Southern Tier Soaring" - the Region's Comprehensive Strategy to Revitalize Communities and Grow the Economy New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that major construction is complete on a $16 million project to replace the bridge carrying U.S. Route 11 (Front Street) over Interstate 81 at Exit 5 in the Town of Dickinson, Broome County. The project also built roundabouts at two intersections along U.S. Route 11 and upgraded a third intersection with new traffic signals to enhance safety and improve mobility along Dickinson's popular commercial corridor, which also serves as an important connector for motorists traveling between Chenango County and the City of Binghamton. Additionally, a new barrier-separated multi-use path has been created along U.S. Route 11 to offer increased recreational opportunities and easier bicycle and pedestrian access to the north side of Binghamton, Otsiningo Park and an array of retailers and other businesses in the U.S Route 11 Corridor. “New York State is committed to building back our infrastructure to create a more efficient and resilient transportation network that benefits all users and strengthens bonds that tie our communities together,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “This project in Broome County will enhance safety and improve traffic flow along one of the Southern Tier’s most important corridors for the flow of people and goods, while also providing increased access for pedestrians and cyclists to explore the area’s popular destinations.” The project replaced the original bridge carrying U.S. Route 11 over I-81, which was built in 1966, with a modern, multi-girder structure that will have an expected lifespan of 75 years and feature wider travel lanes and shoulders to enhance safety. The intersections of U.S. Route 11 with Old Front Street and the I-81 northbound on and off ramps at Exit 5 were also reconfigured by constructing roundabouts at each location to reduce congestion and improve travel flow. Additionally, the traffic signal at the Bevier Street intersection has been updated with new signals, crosswalks, and pedestrian buttons. Roundabouts are engineered to maximize safety and minimize congestion. Compared to traditional intersections, traffic flows more freely through roundabouts, cutting congestion and commute times. Reduced vehicle idling time means fewer fuel emissions and improved air quality. Crashes at roundabouts tend to be less severe because they typically occur at slower speeds. Roundabouts eliminate the need for electric-powered traffic signals. They also contribute to aesthetically pleasing landscapes. For tips on how to safely navigate a roundabout, check out this helpful instructional video. A half-mile-long, 14-foot-wide multi-use path protected by a barricade was added along southbound U.S. Route 11 between Bevier Street and Old Front Street. The path provides a safe, non-motorized connection from the City of Binghamton and Otsiningo Park on the south side of I-81 to the U.S. Route 11 corridor north of the interstate and its popular destinations which include food markets, restaurants, entertainment venues, recreational facilities, and SUNY-Broome Community College. New sidewalks added along U.S. Route 11 northbound connect to an existing sidewalk network north of the project location. Pedestrian crosswalks and rest islands have been added on Route 11 at Old Front Street. State Senator Fred Akshar said, "My sincerest thanks to the hardworking men and women of the DOT on their success in completing this project before the holidays. With so many families on the road visiting loved ones in the coming weeks, completed projects mean safer roads for motorists and DOT workers alike.” Assemblymember Joe Angelino said, “Any time we can make updates to our infrastructure to improve safety, functionality and add recreational opportunities is a win. The $16 million investment will mean so much for motorists traveling between Chenango County and Binghamton. Overall, this will have a positive impact on the surrounding commercial district.” Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said, "This is a major gateway to and from Broome County with thousands of vehicles passing through it every single day. With so many people traveling this area on a daily basis, this was an important project to ensure the safety and mobility of drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians. I appreciate the Department of Transportation's continued commitment to improving infrastructure and traffic flow throughout the County." Town of Dickinson Supervisor Michael Marinaccio said, “As the supervisor of the Town of Dickinson I am happy to say that this very important and necessary project that has improved traffic flow and safety, went very well and communication between the NYSDOT and the Town was very effective.” Accelerating Southern Tier Soaring Today's announcement complements “Southern Tier Soaring,” the region’s comprehensive blueprint to generate robust economic growth and community development. The regionally designed plan focuses on attracting a talented workforce, growing business and driving innovation. Now, the region is accelerating Southern Tier Soaring with a $500 million State investment through the Upstate Revitalization Initiative. The State’s $500 million investment will incentivize private business to invest well over $2.5 billion – and the region’s plan, as submitted, projects up to 10,200 new jobs. More information is available here. Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT and @NYSDOTBGM. Find NYSDOT on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT. ###