Broadband Listening Sessions to Be Held Across the Commonwealth

Pennsylvanians can learn about the new FCC broadband map, and how to challenge its inaccuracies

Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (Authority) Executive Director Brandon Carson today announced listening sessions will be held across the commonwealth beginning December 13 to give Pennsylvanians the opportunity to learn about the Authority, federal funding for broadband, and to hear about the important role they have in reviewing the new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) broadband access map. The map’s accuracy is crucial for the commonwealth to receive sufficient federal funding to ensure high-speed internet access for all Pennsylvanians.

“In today’s world, having access to high-speed internet is a necessity,” said Carson. “Pennsylvanians need broadband access for school, work, and to ensure public safety, and it is critical that we close the digital divide across the commonwealth. The more accurate we can make the FCC map, the more we ensure we get a fair allocation of federal funding to expand broadband.”

The FCC’s broadband access map shows all broadband serviceable locations across the United States where fixed broadband internet access service is or can be installed. The commonwealth’s allocation of funding for broadband deployment under the federal infrastructure law is dependent upon the map being accurate. Pennsylvanians should visit the map to search for their home address to determine whether the information listed by the FCC is accurate.

Listening Sessions

The Authority will host the following broadband listening sessions across the commonwealth:

Tuesday, December 13 at 10:00 AM – Beaver County

In-person only listening session will be held at Community College of Beaver County, Library Conference Center 9103, 1 Campus Drive, Monaca, PA 16061

Tuesday, December 13 at 2:00 PM – Somerset County

In-person only listening session will be held at Glencoe United Church of Christ, 128 Critchfield Street, Fairhope, PA 15538

Monday, December 19 at 11:00 AM – Chester County

In-person only listening session will be held at Borough of Kennett Square, 600 S. Broad Street, 3rd Floor, Kennett Square, PA 19348

Process to Challenge Inaccuracies in the FCC Broadband Map

Challenges to the map can include:

A location that meets the FCC’s definition of a broadband serviceable location is missing from the map.

A location’s broadband serviceability is incorrectly identified.

Information such as the address or unit count for the location is incorrect.

The location’s placement (its geographic coordinates) is incorrect.

Pennsylvanians should challenge the map to help improve its accuracy by January 13, 2023. There are two ways to submit a challenge: by a single location, or in bulk. The location challenge can be completed by individual consumers utilizing the map itself. Bulk challengers will be required to use the Broadband Data Collection (BDC) platform to submit information to the FCC.

Additional information about the Consumer Challenge Process and additional information on the Bulk Challenge Process can be found online. A consumer may also challenge mobile data coverage through the FCC Speed Test App – a free application that can be downloaded from an Apple or Google Play Store.

Governor Tom Wolf announced the creation of the Authority in February 2022 to manage at least $100 million in federal aid to coordinate the rollout of broadband across Pennsylvania. The Authority was charged with creating a statewide broadband plan and distributing federal and state monies for broadband expansion projects in unserved and underserved areas of the commonwealth.

For more information about the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, visit the DCED website

