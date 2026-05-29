Shapiro Administration to Turn Former Manufacturing Site in Cumberland County into a Shovel-Ready, Mixed-Use Urban Development

Real Estate Collaborative Frog Switch will use the $750,000 grant for excavation, disposal of hazardous building materials, soil remediation, and more at the former Frog, Switch & Manufacturing Company site in Carlisle Borough.

Projects like this one reinforce the commitment by the Shapiro Administration to create healthier, stronger communities across Pennsylvania.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the approval of $750,000 through the Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP) to Real Estate Collaborative Frog Switch, LLC to perform site remediation at 600 East High Street in Carlisle Borough — clearing an abandoned brownfield site for future mixed-use urban development.

The more than 17-acre site, formerly the Frog, Switch & Manufacturing Company site, was used as a manufacturing campus supplying railway components and later manganese steel casting for mining until 2023. Following the remediation work, the site in Cumberland County will meet environmental conditions for future mixed-use urban development.

“Cleaning up and transforming former industrial sites creates stronger and healthier communities, and new opportunities for growth,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “This ISRP investment will turn an abandoned manufacturing plant in Carlisle into a space that better services the needs of the community. The Shapiro Administration will continue to support local revitalization, spur economic development, address public health and safety, and provide new opportunities for communities across Pennsylvania.”

ISRP funds will be used for pre- and post- excavation sampling, excavation, disposal of hazardous building materials, and soil remediation.

“Thanks to ISRP and the Hazardous Sites Cleanup Fund, places like Carlisle can clean up old brownfields and build something that benefits the community,” said DEP Secretary Jessica Shirley. “It’s a win-win for the area – getting rid of a polluted site and bringing new economic development.”

This project by Real Estate Collaborative Frog Switch, LLC was also supported by a prior $10.2 million award through the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program in May 2025.

Governor Shapiro has called for an additional $20 million for the Hazardous Sites Cleanup Fund in his 2026-27 Budget Proposal to protect Pennsylvanians from dangerous toxic waste sites and repurpose the land for economic development. For too long, hazardous waste sites, abandoned mine lands, and abandoned wells have sat vacant and released toxic chemicals into the environment because Pennsylvania didn’t have the resources or the speed to get projects up and running. The Shapiro Administration is working to fix that — building shovel-ready sites, cleaning up abandoned mine land and hazardous waste sites so communities can put those areas back to good use, and aggressively plugging abandoned or orphaned wells that are polluting our air and water.

The ISRP provides loans and grants for environmental assessments and remediation carried out by eligible applicants who did not cause or contribute to the contamination. The program is designed to foster the cleanup of environmental contamination at industrial sites, thereby bringing blighted land into productive reuse.

For more information about the Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP) or DCED, visit the agency’s website, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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