Governor Shapiro Attends The Trust Hotel Groundbreaking Ceremony, Marks Major Milestone in Revitalizing Downtown Erie

The Trust Hotel will feature 195 rooms, a restaurant, ballroom, lounge, gym, and more, aiming to boost tourism and strengthen the local economy. The renovation aligns with the Governor’s continued commitment to boosting economic development across Pennsylvania while revitalizing the Erie region through strategic infrastructure upgrades. Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has advanced major investments to strengthen Erie’s economy and revitalize the Bayfront, including the development of a multi-year Bayfront Parkway Improvement Project.

Erie, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro attended a groundbreaking ceremony with Erie Mayor Daria S. Devlin, County Executive Christina Vogel, project leaders, investors, and community members to mark the historic renovation of the Renaissance Centre office building into the Trust Hotel, an independent boutique hotel. The Shapiro Administration awarded the project $4.5 million through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program for electrical, plumbing, HVAC, fire suppression, and general trades upgrades.

One of the largest single, private development investments in downtown Erie’s history and targeted for completion in 2027, the Trust Hotel will feature 195 rooms, a restaurant, ballroom, lounge, gym, and more — aiming to boost tourism and strengthen the local economy.

“The Trust Hotel will breathe new life into a historic landmark and be a premier destination for visitors to the Great Lakes region. Investments like this one will revitalize downtown, create good-paying jobs, and keep Erie growing stronger for years to come,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “My Administration is committed to Erie’s success – that’s why we are investing in revitalizing the Bayfront Parkway, preparing new sites like McKean Business Park to drive economic development, and supporting local businesses. The future is bright for Erie, and I am going to continue to invest, support, and stand up for this region.”

The entire renovation is expected to cost approximately $60 million, and will receive support from the Commonwealth, the City of Erie, the Erie County Redevelopment Authority, and Erie Insurance. The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) also awarded the project $500,000 in Enterprise Zone Tax Credits.

The renovation marks another major milestone for the region and aligns with the Governor’s continued commitment to boosting economic development across Pennsylvania.

Since taking office, the Governor has advanced significant investments to strengthen Erie’s economy and revitalize the Bayfront through strategic infrastructure upgrades.

Governor Shapiro announced the development of a multi-year Bayfront Parkway Improvement Project in September 2023, taking the first steps to strengthen connections between downtown Erie and the waterfront, improving accessibility and safety for all users.

To celebrate America’s 250th birthday, the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission took over operations of the U.S. Brig Niagara and sent the ship to Maine for a one-year capital preservation project. The ship will return to its Erie homeport on July 2.

and sent the ship to Maine for a one-year capital preservation project. The ship will return to its Erie homeport on July 2. In December 2024, the Shapiro Administration designated Erie as a City Revitalization Improvement Zone, enabling targeted state support for economic development projects across the city.

As part of the most recent round of Main Street Matters grants, the Shapiro Administration awarded $850,000 to the Erie Downtown Development Corporation to construct the Flagship City Commons small business incubator in Erie.

“The transformation of this landmark represents exactly the kind of thoughtful investment that strengthens our downtown,” said Erie Mayor Daria S. Devlin. “This project honors Erie’s history while creating new opportunities for business, tourism, and connection. We’re excited to see this iconic building reimagined in a way that will serve residents and visitors for generations to come.”

Built in the early 1930s and located in downtown Erie at 1001 State Street, the 14-story building includes distinctive Art Deco and Renaissance Revival architecture and is listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. Named with reference to the building’s original identity as the Erie Trust Company Building, the development of The Trust Hotel will prioritize the restoration of original architectural details that have been concealed or degraded over decades.

“The Trust Hotel is a reflection of Erie’s character, resilience, and charm. We’re honoring the history of this landmark while creating a destination that brings new energy, opportunity, and pride to downtown Erie,” said Christian Siembieda, Owner of The Trust Hotel. “This project is about preserving the past, investing in the future, and giving residents and visitors a place that captures the spirit, hospitality, and style of the city for generations to come.”

Upon its opening, the Trust Hotel is expected to boost local tourism in Erie – the city’s third largest industry which generates more than $1.2 billion in visitor spending annually and supports an average of 15,000 local jobs.

Boosting Tourism in Pennsylvania and Strengthening the Economy

Since 2023, Pennsylvania’s tourism industry has grown by $7 billion and 30,000 jobs, and Governor Shapiro has worked to strengthen its impact, securing increased funding for Visit PA to nearly $60 million in 2025 and rebranding Pennsylvania as the “Great American Getaway” to encourage visitors to come back for future trips.

Through his support for projects like the Trust Hotel, Governor Shapiro has positioned Pennsylvania as a leader on economic development while earning national recognition.

Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy , based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi.

, based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi. Last year, Site Selection Magazine named Pennsylvania one of the top business climates in the nation.

in the nation. Area Development ranked Pennsylvania among the top 20 “Best States for Business” — the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.

Building on this progress, the Governor’s 2026-27 proposed budget includes an additional $10 million for the PA First Program, which connects businesses with trained workers and supports job retention and capital investments.

Learn more about Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 proposed budget to support the Commonwealth’s workers and businesses in pursuit of a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

For more information about DCED, visit the agency’s website, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Press Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

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