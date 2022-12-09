VT Route 105 in Sheldon / closure

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

Vermont Route 78 in Sheldon, just west of VT Route 236 (State Park Road), will be closed due to a vehicle crash. This is necessary for tow vehicles to safely clear an involved vehicle from the scene and is not expected to be a long-term closure.

Specific details on the crash are not yet available, although no injuries were reported.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully