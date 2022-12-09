RE: VT Route 105 in Sheldon / closure

VT Route 105 has reopened

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

Vermont Route 78 in Sheldon, just west of VT Route 236 (State Park Road), will be closed due to a vehicle crash. This is necessary for tow vehicles to safely clear an involved vehicle from the scene and is not expected to be a long-term closure.

Specific details on the crash are not yet available, although no injuries were reported.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully