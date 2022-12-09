Submit Release
News Search

There were 887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,198 in the last 365 days.

RE: VT Route 105 in Sheldon / closure

VT Route 105 has reopened

 

From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, December 9, 2022 1:57 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: VT Route 105 in Sheldon / closure

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

 

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Vermont Route 78 in Sheldon, just west of VT Route 236 (State Park Road), will be closed due to a vehicle crash. This is necessary for tow vehicles to safely clear an involved vehicle from the scene and is not expected to be a long-term closure. 

 

Specific details on the crash are not yet available, although no injuries were reported.


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully

 

You just read:

RE: VT Route 105 in Sheldon / closure

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.