Water Summary Update: Normal November rainfall, drought conditions remain

DES MOINES — The month of November ended with much of northwestern Iowa receiving below normal precipitation and southeastern Iowa observing above average totals. Statewide precipitation was just under two inches, which is slightly above normal for the month. Some improvement in drought conditions occurred in November, but significant drought remains in the state, especially in northwest Iowa. Streamflow, soil moisture, and shallow groundwater conditions are showing some improvement, but more rainfall is needed.

“Although November rainfall was near normal, we did not receive enough rain to make a significant improvement to drought conditions in Iowa,” said Tim Hall, Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ coordinator of hydrology resources. “The winter months are typically the driest months of the year, so it will be harder to see widespread improvement in drought conditions until spring. Rainfall and snow over the next few weeks will certainly help, especially in northwest Iowa, where moisture is most needed.”

For a thorough review of Iowa’s water resource trends, go to www.iowadnr.gov/ watersummaryupdate.

The report is prepared by technical staff from Iowa DNR, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, IIHR—Hydroscience and Engineering, and the U.S. Geological Survey, in collaboration with Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department.