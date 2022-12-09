New, returning sponsors sought for 2023 Summer Food Service Program

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: Dec. 1, 2022

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) Office of Child Nutrition is seeking sponsors to operate the 2023 Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) in counties throughout the state.

The federally funded program provides nutritious meals to children during school vacation periods though the program operates from June through August in most areas of Mississippi. Meals and snacks are served to children in places such as schools, churches, playgrounds, libraries and parks.

Public or private nonprofit schools; units of local, municipal, county or state government; residential summer camps; and public or private nonprofit organizations may qualify as sponsors of the program. To be eligible, potential sponsors must:

Be currently licensed through the State Department of Health

Possess a current food permit

Show you are financially and administratively capable of operating the program

Provide continuing services to the community

Serve meals on a regular schedule to children or provide meals as part of an organized program for enrolled children at camps.

New and returning sponsors are encouraged to attend a training session set for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

For additional training information, contact SFSP Director Susie Q. Evans-Gater via email at susie.evans@mdek12.org or SFSP Outreach Coordinator April D. Catchings at acatchings@mdek12.org or call (601) 576-5000.

More information about the SFSP may be accessed through the USDA website at: fns.usda.gov/sfsp/summer-food-service-program .

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.