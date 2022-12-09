Route 4020 Dutch Ridge Road Sewer Installation Begins Monday in Brighton Township

Single-lane alternating traffic with flaggers will occur on Dutch Ridge Road between Grange Road and Tuscarawas Road daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, December 16 as crews from Jet Jack, Inc. conduct sewer line installation work for Brighton Township Sewage Authority. There will be shoulder restrictions along Tuscarawas Road near Chestnut Street.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Tom Zeglin at 724-680-1503.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5011

