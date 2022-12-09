Construction Activities Scheduled Next Week in Philadelphia, Montgomery Counties

12/09/2022

King of Prussia PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that various construction activities are scheduled next week in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties.

The work schedules and locations are:

Philadelphia

Monday, December 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane closures are scheduled on Route 291 (Penrose Avenue) between Island Avenue and 26th Street for sign inspection;

Monday, December 12, through Friday, December 16, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, periodic lane closures are scheduled in both directions on Cobbs Creek Parkway between Woodland Avenue and Edgewood Street for curb and guiderail installation;

Tuesday, December 13, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Alleghany Avenue between Richmond Street and Bath Street for sign inspection;

Tuesday, December 13, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, a moving lane closure is scheduled on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) between Comly Road and Southampton Road for sign inspection;

Wednesday, December 14, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a moving right lane closure is scheduled on the northbound Interstate 476 ramp to Conshohocken for bridge inspection; and

Monday, December 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a moving right lane closure is scheduled in both directions on Interstate 676 (Vine Street Expressway) between the Interstate 76 and the Broad Street (Route 611) interchanges for bridge inspection.

Montgomery County



Monday, December 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Davisville Road between Route 611 (Old York Road) and County Line Road in Upper Moreland Township for paving;

Monday, December 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on eastbound I-76 between the Belmont Avenue and the U.S. 1 North (Roosevelt Boulevard) interchanges for bridge inspection in Lower Merion Township and Philadelphia; and

Tuesday, December 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound I-76 between the Belmont Avenue and the U.S. 1 North (Roosevelt Boulevard) interchanges for bridge inspection in Lower Merion Township and Philadelphia.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

These construction activities are part of PennDOT's program to ensure the safety and overall condition of our state highways.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

