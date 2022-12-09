PennDOT Gives Final Update on Route 26/45 Intersection Project

State College, PA –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing a final update on its Route 26/45 intersection work zone located about 1.5 miles north of Pine Grove Mills.

The contractor activated the traffic signal at the intersection on November 29. The contractor will complete a second application of pavement markings, but these will have minor impacts on traffic. All other work impacting traffic flow is complete.

Overall work on this project included constructing turning lanes, widening, roadway realignment, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, permanent traffic signals, and miscellaneous construction. Other work includes replacing an existing concrete bridge with a single-span box beam bridge.

Overall work on this intersection realignment included adding a traffic signal, overhead lighting, and turning lanes. PennDOT's goal with these improvements was to achieve better traffic flow, safer turning maneuverability from all directions and reduced congestion during high-traffic volume events locally.

Charles C. Merlo Inc. of Mineral Point, PA, was the contractor on this $5 million project, which PennDOT expects to be complete by mid-November. PennDOT reminds drivers to exercise caution in this and all work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423



