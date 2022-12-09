S.D. Highway 46 Reopened to Through Traffic Near Irene

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

Contact: Greg Rothschadl, Kevin Heiman, or Brian Wenisch at 605-668-2929



IRENE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that S.D Highway 46 in Yankton County has been reopened to through traffic for the winter months. Highway 46 had been closed to through traffic since July while construction of two new box culverts were completed.

A temporary asphalt surface has been placed over the newly constructed box culverts for the winter. Motorists are encouraged to reduce speed while traveling over these sites. Bump signs with 45 mph speed plaques and bump markers have been placed at the ends of the temporary asphalt to alert motorists of the differing conditions.

This project includes a 12-mile full reconstruction of S.D. Highway 46 in Yankton County. The project begins at the U.S. Highway 81/S.D. Highway 46 intersection and ends at the west edge of the city of Irene. Work on this multi-year project consists of full roadway grading, structure replacement, culvert replacement, interim surfacing, intersection lighting at U.S. 81/S.D. 46, and new permanent signing.

Construction is anticipated to resume on this project on April 1, 2023, weather dependent. At that time, S.D. Highway 46 will again be closed and traffic will be directed to the signed detour route.

The prime contractor for the $19.3 million project is Foothills Contracting of Webster, SD. The overall completion date for the project is Nov. 17, 2023.

Find additional information about this featured construction project at https://dot.sd.gov/irene-pcn-04x4.

