Submit Release
News Search

There were 899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,203 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating Two Fatal Shootings In Dorchester County

Maryland State Police News Release

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating two fatal shootings which occurred a few hours apart Thursday evening in Dorchester County. 

At about 7:15 p.m. last night, the Cambridge Police Department responded to the area of Pleasant Street and Race Street in Cambridge, Maryland for a gunshot victim. Officers located the victim, identified as Taijay Brian Daniels, 24, of Cambridge, Maryland, who had been shot multiple times. Daniels was pronounced deceased at the scene.  

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by Cambridge Police to assume the investigation. According to a preliminary investigation, an unknown black male wearing a black jacket, dark jeans, black shoes and black book bag robbed Daniels at gunpoint. During the course of the robbery, the gunman shot Daniels before fleeing the area.  

At about 10 p.m. last night, the Cambridge Police Department responded to the 700 block of High Street in Cambridge, Maryland for a report of a second gunshot victim. Officers located the victim, identified as Lory Eugene Fields, 69, of Cambridge, Maryland. He was declared deceased at the scene.  

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by Cambridge Police to assume the investigation of this case as well. Maryland State Police crime scene technicians processed both homicide locations. The Cambridge Police Department are assisting in these cases.

Anyone with information on these cases are asking to contact Maryland State Police at 410-819-4747.

The cases remain under investigation… 

###

 

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating Two Fatal Shootings In Dorchester County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.