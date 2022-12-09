Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Two Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crashes In Harford County

(BELCAMP, MD) –  Maryland State Police are investigating two fatal multi-vehicle crashes that occurred this morning in Harford County. 

At about 6:45 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to Interstate-95 North at MD Route 543 in Belcamp, Maryland for a report of a five-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling north on I-95 in the left lane, when it crossed over the solid yellow line of the left shoulder and struck two tractor-trailers.

The Chevrolet then rotated back into the road where another tractor-trailer struck the vehicle. The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Caprice N. Davis, 27, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, was declared deceased at the scene. There were no other injuries reported as a result of the initial crash. 

The second crash occurred at about 8:35 a.m. on I-95 North at Maryland Route 24 in Edgewood, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2021 Subaru Forrester was traveling north on I-95 when the driver, a female, crashed into the rear of a dump truck. 

The truck was stopped for traffic associated with the initial crash. The victim, identified as Caitlin McFarland, 35, of Baltimore, was declared deceased at the scene. I-95 North was closed for about five hours as a result of the crashes.  

The cause of the crashes remains under investigation. 

