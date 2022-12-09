Tommy (C. Thomas) Howell Releases “Ponygirl” Single
Tommy (C. Thomas) Howell releases "Ponygirl", the third single off his upcoming LP.
I'm proud of having played the role of Ponyboy. This was a piece that came from my heart.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans of Tommy (C. Thomas) Howell's beloved character “Ponyboy” from The Outsiders are receiving a special gift this holiday season with the release of “Ponygirl,” the third single off Howell’s upcoming LP. The song, based off of the original “My Pony Boy” by Bobby Heath and Charley O’Donnell, (also made famous by Bruce Springsteen in his version “Pony Boy”) is Tommy’s lullaby version of a story about a cowboy searching for the love of his life. “The original (“My Pony Boy”) has been around since 1908 and there's been a hundred versions of it,” Tommy says. “I presented this version called “Ponygirl” to my friend and wonderful songwriter Kurt Thomas, then we wrote it together. I’m super proud of this song.”
— Tommy Howell
Despite the creativity and personal connection to the song, Tommy recalls that it almost didn’t make the cut for his LP, “We had a three hour session with my producer Dean Miller to do some other songs, and we finished with 20 minutes to spare and I turned to Dean and said “Let’s do Ponygirl”. We recorded it in one take from beginning to end, and I stepped out of the booth and Dean just went, “What the hell? That was just beautiful. I don't think we should touch it at all.”
The simple track truly does lend itself to a perfect lullaby, which is what Howell loves most about it. He says, “You can imagine yourself underneath the starry skies in front of a campfire, with your horse and someone that you really enjoy. And that's such a peaceful, beautiful space.”
Howell has also launched a giveaway to accompany the release. Fans have until January 31st to enter for a chance to win a meet and greet, concert tickets, signed “Ponygirl” lyrics and a signed copy of “The Outsiders.” Enter here: https://gleam.io/Ek4Ab/tommy-c-thomas-howell-giveaway
Ponygirl Lyric Video