Missouri’s adult-use marijuana law takes effect

For Immediate Release:

Dec. 8, 2022

Media Contact:

Lisa Cox, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Media Inquiry Form

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The new marijuana law approved as “Amendment 3” by Missouri voters last month is in effect as of today. The language of the Amendment 3 ballot initiative makes changes to Article XIV, Section 1 of the Missouri Constitution regarding the medical use of marijuana and creates Section 2 of Article XIV, which establishes a program for the adult use of marijuana.

Per Article XIV, the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is the agency assigned with regulatory authority over the adult-use marijuana program just as it has led the state’s medical marijuana program since 2018. The parallel programs are now being managed within the department’s Division of Cannabis Regulation.

As of today, consumers are allowed to legally possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana. However, product will not be available for consumers to purchase in a Missouri licensed dispensary facility until medical facility licensees convert their licenses to comprehensive facilities. Missouri’s existing medical marijuana facilities (cultivation, manufacturing and dispensary) may now begin submitting requests to convert to a comprehensive (medical and adult-use) facility license. Because the department has 60 days from receipt to review and approve those requests, adult-use product may be available as early as February 2023. Once approved, comprehensive facilities will be allowed to sell marijuana to patient ID cardholders, primary caregiver ID cardholders and adults over the age of 21.

DHSS is continuing to work toward finalizing program rules for facilities and consumers and expect that the final version of these rules will be filed for formal rulemaking in February, prior to the licensing of comprehensive facilities.

Applications for consumer personal cultivation will be accepted as early as Feb. 6. Once approved, this will allow authorized persons, who are at least 21 years of age, to cultivate plants for personal, non-commercial use within an enclosed locked facility at their residence.

Many more FAQs for consumers, facilities and existing patients can be found on the Division of Cannabis Regulation website at cannabis.mo.gov.

Adult Use Timeline