Missouri among first states to fully implement the Older Americans Act final rule

Media Inquiry Form JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) State Unit on Aging, in collaboration with the state’s Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs), announced that Missouri is one of only a handful of states to come into full compliance with the Older Americans Act (OAA) final rule. This milestone marks Missouri as a leader in advancing accountability, transparency and quality in services for older adults and their caregivers. “Missouri is proud to be leading the way in implementing the Older Americans Act final rule,” said Mindy Ulstad, DHSS Chief of the Bureau of Senior Programs. “Through collaboration, transparency and accountability, we are ensuring that programs serving older Missourians and their caregivers are stronger and more responsive to those in need than ever.” In February 2024, the Administration for Community Living, within the United States Department of Health and Human Services, published a final rule for the OAA. This was the first update to the OAA regulations since 1988. The rule required states to comply fully by Oct. 1, 2025, or submit a corrective action plan. The State Unit on Aging and AAAs acted quickly to develop a plan of action to comply with the final rule, and Missouri was the first state to come fully into compliance. To achieve this, DHSS and the AAAs convened a two-day joint planning session to develop comprehensive policies and procedures. The session produced several key outcomes, including: Agreement on definitions and development of comprehensive policies and procedures for the State Unit on Aging, AAAs, and service providers who contract with the AAAs.

A new area plan process that provides more information and greater transparency to the public.

Agreement on standardized monitoring documents for both the State Unit on Aging and the AAAs to ensure contractors remain compliant with the final rule.

Updated statewide data requirements aligned with the final rule and state program report, enhancing accuracy and consistency across programs. “Missouri's ten Area Agencies on Aging applaud the swift action by the State Unit on Aging to ensure Missouri is among the first states to move into compliance with the Administration for Community Living’s final rule on the Older Americans Act,” said Julie Peetz, Missouri Association of Area Agencies on Aging Executive Director. “This update, the most substantial since 1988, is critical for modernizing the national aging network. Our proactive compliance demonstrates Missouri's deep, unified commitment to prioritizing the most vulnerable older adults, streamlining service delivery, and securing the long-term sustainability of programs like nutrition assistance, in-home care, and legal aid. We are proud to lead the nation in adopting these standards, ensuring Missourians can age with dignity, independence, and the highest level of coordinated care.” The State Unit on Aging also launched an extensive training and implementation campaign to prepare partners statewide. Efforts included: Multiple in-person and virtual trainings, with recordings available for ongoing use.

Sample documents and one-page resources to support easy adoption of new requirements.

Training sessions on critical topics such as:

Conflict of interest safeguards.



Performance and data reporting standards.



Advisory council requirements.



Client and service prioritization.



Contract and commercial relationship requirements.



Policy and procedure updates.



Service provider standards.



Fiscal accountability.



Area plan process requirements. In addition, DHSS held targeted trainings for service providers and their boards of directors to ensure every level of leadership understands and meets compliance standards. DHSS also hosted the first-ever Missouri Senior Center Summit on Oct. 6. The summit brought together AAA representatives, senior center administrators, and senior center board members from across the state to strengthen communication, share best practices, and reinforce statewide alignment with OAA requirements. For more information on the work of the Area Agencies on Aging, visit health.mo.gov/seniors/aaa. ###

