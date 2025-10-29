Missouri WIC benefits available in November

For Immediate Release:

Oct. 29, 2025 Media Contact:

Lisa Cox

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Media Inquiry Form JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- WIC benefits will be available for redemption in Missouri into November. WIC is the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, administered in Missouri by the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and federally funded by the USDA, Food and Nutrition Service, with funds appropriated in the federal government budget. WIC provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods and referrals to health services to qualifying individuals. WIC families are encouraged to continue to attend appointments and redeem benefits using their WIC cards until further notice. “One of the ways the department provides oversight of the WIC program is by evaluating the types of foods and services delivered in the program. Prior to the shutdown, the department made changes to some of the items available as a cost-saving measure. Rising food prices and the increased fruit and vegetable cash value benefit have caused WIC’s food costs to outpace our federal appropriation increases,” said Sarah Willson, director of DHSS. “However, these cost-saving measures, implemented at the beginning of October, have been valuable in extending the benefits to WIC families longer.” Missouri WIC will continue to monitor funding availability each day as the federal government shutdown continues. Retailers and participants will be notified should a pause in benefit redemption become necessary in the latter half of the month. Continue to watch for updates at wic.mo.gov. In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the state or local agency that administers the program or contact USDA through the Telecommunications Relay Service at 711 (voice and TTY). Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English. To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/ad-3027.pdf and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Mail Stop 9410, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or (3) email: program.intake@usda.gov. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.