EPICA AWARDS 2022 RESULTS ANNOUNCED

David Griner, Epica Awards Jury President, Founder, Creative Ladder

Founded in 1987, Epica is the only worldwide creative award judged by journalists from the marketing, design, advertising and specialist reporters press

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Epica Grand Prix debate took place this year at The Groucho Club in London, in partnership with production company Papaya Films.The President of the jury was David Griner, former international editor of Adweek and co-founder of the non-profit Creative Ladder, which aims to bring more diversity to the industry.GRAND PRIX• RESPONSIBILITY: “Anti Look – the life-saving QR design”, Scholz & Friends (Germany), Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe• PR: “The Name Catalogue,” TRY (Norway), IKEA• PR: “The Missing Chapter”, Leo Burnett (India), Procter & Gamble• INNOVATION: “Touch Card”, McCann New York (US), Mastercard• DIGITAL: “Ketchup A.I”, Rethink (Canada), Kraft Heinz• MEDIA: “The Pirate Match”, Mirum Agency (Brazil), DirectvGo• FILM: “The Spider and the Window”, Leo Burnett (Germany), Samsung Electronics• NETWORK OF THE YEAR: McCann Worldgroup• AGENCY OF THE YEAR: Rethink, CanadaThe Norwegian agency TRY also performed exceptionally this year, making it the runner-up for Agency of the Year, followed by Germany’s Scholz & Friends.SUMMARYThere were two PR Grand Prix this year. They went to “The Missing Chapter”, from Leo Burnett India and P&G, which educates young girls about menstruation in a country where the subject is often taboo; and “The Name Catalogue”, from TRY and IKEA, which inspires parents in search of baby names with the help of names from the brand’s furniture back-catalogue.In a joint statement, Leo Burnett India commented: “Thank you for this honor. We will continue to fight for the future of millions of India’s girls.”Egil Pay, Executive Creative Director at TRY, said: “We are truly honored to accept this Grand Prix with our amazing client, IKEA. To be awarded a Grand Prix by a jury of worldwide journalists is the best Christmas present we could have wished for.”On the other hand, the jury chose not to award Grand Prix in Print or Design this year. While all the Gold winners had their merits, after some debate the jurors felt that there was not a specific campaign that rose above the others.The new Innovation Grand Prix went to McCann New York for the remarkable “Touch Card”. In collaboration with Mastercard, the initiative enables the blind and partially sighted to distinguish between different payment cards thanks to a series of notches in the plastic.Alex Lopez, Global Chief Creative Officer, McCann Worldgroup, said: “This recognition from the journalists who cover our business every day reflects the contributions of our teams and agencies from across our global network, and results from the trust our clients invest in us to help them build their brands and businesses. Our goal is to be the be the leader in the business of creativity, not for the purpose of winning awards, but to help our clients earn a meaningful role in people’s lives. I want to congratulate our team in New York, and our Mastercard client, on earning this very special Innovation award.”The Media Grand Prix – also a new addition, to recognize creative use of media – was won by Mirum Agency (Brazil) for DirectvGo and “The Pirate Match”. The operation steered online viewers trying to illegally stream major soccer matches to fake, clumsy (and very funny) pirate matches, encouraging them to pay for the genuine article.The Digital Grand Prix went to Rethink (Canada) for “Ketchup A.I.”, the latest in a series of smart campaigns for Kraft Heinz. This time around, the agency discovered that asking an artificial intelligence to draw a ketchup bottle invariably results in one that looks like the iconic Heinz bottle. (The jury tested the theory live during the meeting, with the same result.)Zachary Bautista, Creative Director, Art Director, and Geoff Baillie, Associate Creative Director, Writer, at Rethink commented: “Heinz has been an icon for over 150 years and to ensure they remain relevant into the future, we’re always looking to move at the pace of culture. There's a lot of buzz around artificial intelligence and for Heinz A.I. Ketchup, we saw an opportunity to join the conversation – proving that just like people, when AI thinks of ketchup it thinks of Heinz. It was great to use this new tool to push a big creative idea forward and it's an honour to have those efforts be recognized by the Epica Awards and the worldwide press.”Summing up the competition, Wojtek Skiba, Executive Producer at sponsor Papaya Films, said: “If you are passionate about craft and creativity, you really want to be a part of the Epica Awards. It’s a truly egalitarian space for inspiration, where diversity can thrive. At Papaya we were excited to support the journalists in this process that not only champions the best creative work but also creates a platform to drive change together.”

Epica's jury of journalists debates entries and selects this year's grand prix