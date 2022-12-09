New York State Department of State Hudson Valley Regional Board of Review to Meet Tuesday; December 13th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

A meeting of the NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE HUDSON VALLEY REGIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday; December 13th, 2022, via videoconference call (WebEx) at the following location:

Cortlandt Town Hall

1 Heady Street

Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567

WHO: Hudson Valley Regional Board of Review WHAT: Monthly Meeting of the Board WHEN: Tuesday; December 13th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

The public has the right to attend the meeting at the location noted above or may attend remotely at the link provided below. Please note that one or more members of the Hudson Valley Regional Board of Review may participate via videoconference from a remote location that is not open to the public pursuant to Public Officers Law §103-a.

Contact:

Note: For information on logistics, please contact Brian Tollisen at: [email protected] or 518-764-3132.

