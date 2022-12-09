Board-certified Lindsay O’Donohoe joins Dermatology Partners – Yardley – Floral Vale

Board Certified Physician Assistant Lindsay O'Donohoe, PA-C Dermatology Partners - Floral Vale

Lindsay O’Donohoe, PA-C joins Dr. Adel Haque at Dermatology Partners - Floral Vale

YARDLEY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to welcome NCCPA board-certified physician assistant Lindsay O’Donohoe to our team at Dermatology Partners – Yardley - Floral Vale located at 209 Floral Vale Blvd Yardley, PA 19067.

Lindsay obtained her Masters of physician assistant studies degree at MCPHS University in Boston, where she graduated Cum Laude. She has had a long-standing passion for dermatology and has been working in the field since beginning her career as a physician assistant.

She is included in the American Academy of Physician Assistants (AAPA), the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants (SDPA), and the Pennsylvania Dermatology Physician Assistants (PDPA).

She performs skin cancer screenings and evaluates a wide range of dermatologic conditions in both pediatric and adult patients. She is also trained in various cosmetic procedures. Lindsay is committed to providing high quality, individualized care that allows her patients to feel comfortable and confident in their own skin. She strives to educate her patients to ensure they possess a thorough understanding of their conditions and treatment plans.

“I am thrilled to provide quality patient care and help serve patients in the Yardley - Floral Vale community,” said Lindsay O’Donohoe, PA-C. “I look forward to making all my patients feel comfortable and confident in their own skin and help educate my patients to ensure that they understand their conditions and treatment plans. I am happy to be a part of Dermatology Partners.”

Lindsay O’Donohoe, PA-C has joined Dermatology Partners at our office location in Yardley - Floral Vale. She is currently accepting new patient appointments, insurance is accepted and immediate appointments are available. To schedule an appointment with Lindsay O’Donohoe, PA-C, please call us at (215) 860-6100 or visit www.dermpartners.com to schedule online.

Dermatology Partners is the region’s fastest-growing dermatology practice with 28 offices in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Since 2012, Derm Partners has been dedicated to providing exceptional and leading-edge dermatology services to patients with its growing, talented team of medical practitioners. Dermatology Partners specializes in the detention and treatment of skin cancers and treats a full spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails. To find out more about Dermatology Partners, or to book an appointment at one of their convenient locations in PA or DE, visit www.dermpartners.com or call (888) 895-3376.

