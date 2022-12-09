USPA Shares Profits with Charities Following Large Scale Security Operation for Art Basel

Titanium Service - USPA's Celebrity Bodyguards USPA Nationwide Security Guards the Entrance at Saint Laurent Exhibit at Art Basel 2022

USPA Nationwide Security decided to make charitable donations in the names of the clients who trusted them with their protection this year.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Paris, France to New York City, USPA’s clients received letters on Friday confirming donations made in their names to Kingsman Philanthropic Corp. This past year, USPA launched a program to donate a substantial portion of its profits from each security operation performed to its charitable efforts.

“From day one, we have been committed to stepping up and combating human trafficking. It’s great clients and events like Art Basel that allow us to direct funds to Kingsman Philanthropic Corp. and to continue our fight.” explained Dan Manning, the firm’s CEO.

Earlier this month, USPA provided security for a number of major events and exhibits as a part of Miami’s annual Art Basel, North America's most comprehensive international contemporary art fair. “At one point, we had more security professionals on the ground than the Miami Beach Police Department had on patrol,” said Brian Fitzgibbons, USPA’s Security Operations lead on the ground. The largest event USPA Nationwide Security supported was for their client, Yves Saint Laurent. For that event alone, USPA deployed more than 60 security personnel in a two-block area.

Fitzgibbons, a Marine Corps Iraq war veteran, was charged with overseeing the entirety of USPA’s security operations on Miami Beach.

“This was a very complex security operation, with five separate locations throughout Miami Beach… multiple clients, multiple locations - all bringing their own unique set of challenges. The USPA Mobile Command Center was essential in allowing my team to operate, move and communicate with the speed required to keep the exhibits secure and event goers safe,” said Fitzgibbons.

Beyond providing traditional security for their clients, USPA deployed their elite Titanium Service. The Titanium Service is task organized to protect public figures and A-list celebrities. USPA deployed this elite team for Art Basel. “Given the large list of international celebrities attending Saint Laurent’s event, we knew that this operation was going to require a tremendous amount of coordination with a number of private security details” said Dan Manning, USPA’s CEO. The Titanium Service was able to provide direct support to the close protection teams for A-listers such as Madonna, Hailey Bieber and Zoe Kravitz. Mike Edwards, a highly decorated, tier 1 special operations veteran and Silver Star recipient led the Titanium Service alongside Rodney Brown, a veteran of the Navy’s elite SEAL Team 6.

USPA’s charitable initiatives began in 2005, when Michael Evans, the firm’s founder and former CEO created the Kingsman after growing up with an abusive father. He started Kingsman to assist battered women free of charge, and the operation grew to kidnap recovery, missing children’s cases and human trafficking recoveries – all carried out by USPA’s military veterans and specially trained law enforcement personnel. Today, Evans is an employee of the firm that he started, as he was seen guarding Madonna in Miami Beach this weekend.

The continued commitment to charitable giving was part of the agreement Evans made with the new CEO, Dan Manning, when he assumed the position in 2021.

In addition to donating to Kingsman, USPA has made a donation to Project Exodus Relief, which was started by Mike Edwards in 2021 after the chaotic withdrawal of US from Afghanistan. Edwards and his team at Project Exodus have been working to evacuate Afghan allies from the now Taliban controlled nation. “This donation from USPA is going to immediately help us feed our allies still hiding in Afghanistan who face certain death if captured by the Taliban.”

