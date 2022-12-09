UM, Tung Sin Tong co-organise charity sale and fundraiser to promote philanthropy

MACAU, December 9 - To promote philanthropy and foster a culture of caring, the University of Macau (UM) and Tung Sin Tong recently co-organised a charity sale for tailor-made herbal tea bags from Tung Sin Tong’s Chinese medicine pharmacy, as well as an annual fundraiser, on the university campus. A cheque presentation ceremony was recently held and all the donations will be used by Tung Sin Tong for charitable purposes such as medical services and free education.

At the ceremony, UM Vice Rector Mok Kai Meng, Communications Office Director Katrina Cheong, and student representative Wang Zixuan presented a cheque to Tung Sin Tong President Chui Sai Peng, Vice President Lao Ngai Leong, as well as Directors Chui Ka Weng and Alberto Lei. As this year marks the 130th anniversary of Tung Sin Tong, both parties hope that the fundraising activities will teach students to be generous and help people in need, and will spread the culture of caring and philanthropy on the campus.

Leong Fong Wan, a UM student who provided assistance to the charity sale, said that many students were enthusiastic about donating and she enjoyed helping out in the charitable campaign. Kuan Ka Hei, another student helper, said that many faculty and staff members donated generously to the campaign once they learned about the event, which was very heartwarming to see.

Booths for the charity sale were set up by students at 11 locations on the campus, namely Anthony Lau Building, Chao Kuang Piu College, Cheng Yu Tung College, Cheong Kun Lun College, Choi Kai Yau College, Henry Fok Pearl Jubilee College, Lui Che Woo College, Ma Man Kei and Lo Pak Sam College, Moon Chun Memorial College, Shiu Pong College, and Stanley Ho East Asia College. Four herbal tea bags tailor-made by the Chinese medicine pharmacy of Tung Sin Tong were for sale at the booths, namely a tea for detoxing the liver, improving eyesight, and nourishing the stomach; an American ginseng tea; a tea for reinforcing Qi and nourishing blood; and a tea for strengthening health and nourishing the liver. The campaign was very well received by UM students, faculty, and staff and 428 herbal tea bags were sold, raising a total of MOP 26,043 (including donations of HKD 693 and RMB 100).

Founded in 1892, Tung Sin Tong is one of the oldest comprehensive charitable organisations in Macao. Since its inception, the organisation has been providing medical services and free education for the residents of Macao. With the mission of ‘helping people in need with solidarity and kindness’, Tung Sin Tong mainly provides services such as assistance for the poor, free medical services, free education, free childcare services, elderly care, and emergency relief.