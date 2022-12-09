Deliberate Intervention - How to Blunt the Harms of New Technology

Just Published: Deliberate Intervention: Using Policy and Design to Navigate the Harms of New Technology Join the Conversation

How to Blunt the Harms of New Technology Just Published: Deliberate Intervention: Using Policy and Design to Navigate the Harms of New Technology

When it comes to the vast subject of digital technology and its effects on young people...society cannot afford to leave all meaningful regulation in the hands of the tech creators and purveyors.” — Kirkus Reviews

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosenfeld Media is proud to announce its latest book, Deliberate Intervention : Using Policy and Design to Navigate the Harms of New Technology by Alexandra Schmidt . This book reveals how harms emerge from the technologies and products we design, and how policy can be used to constrain those harms.Kirkus Reviews writes, “When it comes to the vast subject of digital technology and its effects on young people, the author contends that society cannot afford to leave all meaningful regulation in the hands of the tech creators and purveyors. Placing the responsibility on individual designers to fix these problems through ‘ethics’ is insufficient as a single response, particularly when capitalism is the paradigm they function in,” they continue. “Beyond these individuals, reducing the harms of digital technology is simply too big a challenge for the private sector to address on its own. Schmidt… details the history of governments intervening in order to regulate new technologies—everything from railroads, toys, and appliances to, more pointedly, radio and television."“The author then elaborates on key concepts like ‘pain points’ (the specific ways new technology is causing individuals distress, which can often be addressed by redesigning it) and ‘harms,’ which can’t be quickly solved and call for intervention.” These include “wrongful imprisonments, spread of conspiracy theories, broken familial relationships, addiction to dopamine, the fraying of democracy, and widespread discrimination along racial and gender lines. The author’s prose is passionate and refreshingly direct—she’s always compassionate and evaluative (and the text is well illustrated by Broadbent and expertly designed).”To purchase a copy of Deliberate Intervention: Using Policy and Design to Navigate the Harms of New Technology visit https://rosenfeldmedia.com/books/policy-and-design/ . The book is also available via Amazon and all other major retailers.About the AuthorAlex Schmidt has pursued interests in design and public service through different avenues over her career. As an award-winning reporter and producer for NPR and others, she covered arts, business, technology, and urban development. Alex has published work in The New Yorker and The Los Angeles Times, among other outlets. Her writing about UX, privacy and other design topics has been published in A List Apart and The Columbia Journalism Review. As a researcher and UX designer, Alex has worked both for agencies and in the public sector. While much of her design work has been consumer facing, her greatest interest lies in the wicked problems inherent in enterprise design and the mysterious ways of large systems. These are all areas she has delved into as a product strategist for The Federal Reserve Bank of New York.To arrange an interview with the author, please contact Phill LoFaso, Rosenfeld Media at phill@rosenfeldmedia.com.

Unboxing our new title, Deliberate Intervention with author Alexandra Schmidt