A Guide to Success for Content Designers and Strategists

Just Published: From Solo to Scaled: Building a Sustainable Content Strategy Practice

Just Published: From Solo to Scaled: Building a Sustainable Content Strategy Practice

I’ve had to build and scale a content strategy practice from scratch, and I can tell you that it would have been 100% easier if I’d had Dunbar’s book in my hands”
— David Dylan Thomas, author of Design for Cognitive Bias.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With her new book, From Solo to Scaled: Building a Sustainable Content Strategy Practice, UX-focused content strategist Natalie Marie Dunbar delivers a comprehensive blueprint for building and scaling a content strategy practice.

Businesses that are struggling to scale their content strategy and design practices missing out on critical opportunities to communicate effectively with customers. The book’s goal is to help content strategists, UX managers, creative leads and others create and grow scalable, sustainable UX content strategy practices that organizations require for communicating effectively and impactfully.

Kristina Halvorson, author of Content Strategy for the Web, writes in the foreword, “There is no magical, fail-safe formula for scaling up a content strategy practice...However, this book presents a five-part 'blueprint' for change that doesn’t require months of banging your head against the wall trying to get people to get it.”

"I’ve had to build and scale a content strategy practice from scratch, and I can tell you that it would have been 100% easier if I’d had Dunbar’s book in my hands," said David Dylan Thomas, author of Design for Cognitive Bias.

At present, From Solo to Scaled is available exclusively from Rosenfeld Media, and will be available through Amazon and other retailers globally beginning July 25.

About the Author: Natalie Marie Dunbar is a UX-focused content strategist with a unique blend of skills as a journalist, content writer, and user experience researcher. Natalie has worked in various roles as a content writer and strategist for brands that include Anthem, Farmers Insurance, Kaiser Permanente, Walmart, and YP.com. She’s also produced original content for federal agencies that include the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), Centers for Tobacco Prevention (CTP), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Veterans Administration (VA). Natalie is also an active member of Women Talk Design and was a founding member of the Content Strategy Los Angeles meetup group.

Phillip LoFaso
Rosenfeld Media
+1 631-806-1062
phill@rosenfeldmedia.com
A Guide to Success for Content Designers and Strategists

