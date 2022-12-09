High Performing RF Solutions for Automotive Antenna Applications
Amphenol RF introduces high RF performance SMA connectors for wireless applications using flexible RTK-044 cable.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to expand its SMA connector portfolio with additional configurations designed for automotive applications. The SMA interface is compact and lightweight and features a secure threaded coupling mechanism that makes it ideal for vibration resistance. These new configurations are designed to support the flexible RTK-044 cable which compliments the low-loss capabilities of the connector. SMA connectors optimized for RTK-044 are well-suited for applications such as infotainment, GPS and satellite radio.
These SMA connectors are available in two configurations: rear-mounted bulkhead jack and right-angle plug. They offer low VSWR and are an excellent solution for applications that require low return and insertion loss like automotive antennas. The jack is engineered with gold-plated, brass bodies and gold-plated, beryllium copper contacts while the plug is manufactured from nickel-plated, brass bodies with gold-plated, brass contact and a stainless steel retaining ring.
Automotive antennas support Wi-Fi, 4G/5G cellular connectivity, Bluetooth, remote start and control, AM/FM/XM and satellite radio, and DSCR/V2X communication sharing protocols between vehicles and external objects to facilitate safety systems, autonomous navigation and intelligent transportation systems.
Learn more: SMA Connectors for Automotive Cable
About Amphenol RF
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com
# # #
Lindsay Sperling - Marketing Communications Manager
Amphenol RF
+ +1 203-796-2034
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other