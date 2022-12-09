Seasons Greetings: Explore Authors Magazine releases its list of hot new books to read over the holidays

The Tangled Web by Cheryl J. Corriveau The Darkest Side of the Moon by M.C. Ryder The Drug Tampering Trial by Tom Breen

Seasons Greetings, and a Happy New Year. Grab the eggnog: Explore Authors Magazine releases its list of exciting hot new books to read this holiday season.

Available in paperback, eBook, and hardcover via Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and fine retailers everywhere.

The Tangled Web by Cheryl Corriveau follows a widow who is reinstated into the FBI while tracking the man she once loved across the globe, learning there's more to him than meets the eye in this exciting international spy thriller. Endless Endeavors Publishing, 979-8-9872331-0-8

A mysterious, and possibly dangerous, new student arrives at a high school in The Darkest Side of the Moon by M.C. Ryder, an intriguing, dark, mysterious mythological fantasy that young adult readers are sure to love. M.E.C. Publishing, 979-8987074602

"...Still" by R.L Morgan tells the story of one man's romantic but gut-wrenching breakup with the woman he loves and the trials of a relationship on the brink of coming to an end. Nokar Press, 9798987349120

The Drug Tampering Trial by author Tom Breen follows protagonist Brad Bradford, in this taunt, fast-paced crime thriller sure to captivate readers. Readers who enjoy Jack Reacher will love Tom Breen's hard-hitting Brian Bradford! BBradford Books, 979-8986518503

In Adam Klein's Unlawful Games, Sal Amici is the hottest defense lawyer on the rise in New York, representing a high profile client who has been accused of high profile murder. Its follow-up, Crossroads follows Amici on another high profile case in this taut, suspenseful crime series. Baby Blue Publishing, 9798987160404 & 9798987160435

The Secret Heir by C.J. Toca, is a paging-turning international thriller brimming with royal intrigue in this heart-pumping mystery. Saddle Ridge Publications, LLC, 979-8-9868996-0-2

Embers by Travis Simmons a vale that holds evil at bay, peace between Elves and men is threatened in this epic spellbinding fantasy adventure. Fallen Heroes Publishing, 979-8987152607

Vern Kaska III's The Spy Who Did Not Know is a heart-pounding spy thriller that follows one man's tense journey and all the intrigue that follows him into a world of espionage. Riveting and entertaining. VKWorkPublishing, 979-8218073732 DECEMBER 2022.

Saleseia: A Kingdom Built in a Couple of Years , is an epic fantasy novel about the rise of a kingdom of warrior women. A thrilling and exciting fantasy-adventure. Salesian Press, 979-8987146231

Rosy Mejía's When Two Plus Two Equaled Five is an adorable children's book about a king who suffers a strange illness that effects the townspeople and even their math! A charming and inspiring story for children. Legacy Pursuit Publisher, 979-8-98706111-4, 979-8-9870611-0-7

Golfing with Lewis and Clark: My Rediscovery of America is a personal memoir that follows author Lex McMillan as he traces the steps of the discoverers across the United States. An educational and insightful read. Path Finder Books, 979-8987074404

Deadly Consequences by R.M. Russell tells the gut-wrenching true-life story of a man determined to protect his family and career after he is coerced by a crime syndicate into an online web of scams. Just Chilling Publishing, 9798987137406

The Women in Me: How They Helped me Survive and Thrive by Nancy Maloney-Mercado and Jackie O'Donnell is an inspirational memoir about the influences of the women in their lives and how women can help each other with healing and coping from trauma. A highly insightful read. Sunflower Press, 9798218105679

Sea Monsters and Christmas Magic by Jason R. Van Pelt is now available. Children can learn more about the beach and the sea in this wonderful addition to Jason R. Van Pelt's wonderful collection of children's books and holiday book series. J.R.V.P., 978-1737157212,

Reaper by J.R. Lightfoot is a scary thrill-ride with action, adventure, and humans battling demons to protect the souls of humankind. A sure delight for horror fans. An enthralling and action packed read. Angel, 979-8-2180251-0-6

R.S. Howell’s exciting new fantasy novel, The Legends of Daer: Champions of Tylwyth follows Isabella Strongfellow as she embarks on a mythical journey to save her brother. An enchanting adventure. Maximus Publishing, 979-8-218-02106-1

I Went Fishing Today by Linda Luke. Children will love this charming children's book, in time for the holidays. Highly recommend. Sparkle Publishing, 9798987267301

Dubbed a "...a textbook of psychiatry disguised as a novel," in The Secret Clinic, two patients sort through their disorders in this steamy romance by Lou Fabre. Travivo Tales, 979-898694600. Dogflu, the story of a pandemic by Lou Fabre is also available now.

The Hidden Path of Ancient Warriors by Janet Holmes is mystical fantasy about a secret guild that protects the planet is sure to enthrall readers. Highly recommended. Christine's Destiny Publishing, 979-8987065914

Compelling nonfiction by anthropologist and author Sterlin D. Williams, award winning books, Understanding the Far-Reaching Global Impact and his follow-up nonfiction, What Happens When... both winners of the International AAHGS 2020 and 2022 Book Awards, are available now via fine retailers everywhere. 978-1733589307 and 978-1733589314

The Fifie by Marco Collina tells the romantic story of a couple whose lives are upended after becoming lost at sea, in this epic adventurous sea tale... MAC PRESS, 979-8986465005.

When Silence isn't Golden by Carol Stockdale tells readers why cutting people off isn't always the answer to conflict in this thoughtful book about conflict resolution. EMCAR Press, 979-8-9872053-0-3 DECEMBER 2022

Basic Financial Steps: That teaches you how to make your money work for you by Reginald Campbell offers informative, applicable, real world guidance on personal finance. Highly recommend. The Strategy Group, 979-8-9867069-0-0

In More Than Sisters, by Susan Varnum, two sisters endure the trials and tribulations of life in this drama set in the 1920s. A wonderful read. Harborside Publishing, 979-8-218-06446-4

The Takeback: A Vampire's Revenge by James Dean is a gripping, pulsating tale that follows a blood-thirsty vampire on the hunt for revenge. DECEMBER 2022 Pathfinder Books, 979-8987074404

A heist goes wrong in Cops and Robbers: Atlas Chronicles (Book One), the first in the Atlas Chronicles series by B. Alexander. Readers will love this series. DECEMBER 2022

James E. Larson's book is so "punny" it will leave readers in stitches. Enjoy the wordplay in Pundemonium! Volume 1.

Natalie's Journey by Carl Messinger is a sweet slice of life romantic drama and follow-up to his WWII romance drama, The German Triangle. Readers will love this period novel. JKL Publishing, 979-8218035327