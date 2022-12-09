CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SQ, VWE and GNRC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Block, Inc. SQ

SQ Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 4, 2021 - April 4, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 12, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Block, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate protocols restricting access to customer sensitive information; (2) as a result, a former employee was able to download certain reports of the Company's subsidiary, Cash App Investing, containing full customer names and brokerage account numbers, as well as brokerage portfolio value, brokerage portfolio holdings and/or stock trading activity; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to suffer significant damage, including reputational harm; (4) and as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. VWE

VWE Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 13, 2021 - September 13, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 13, 2023

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to a material weakness related to its inventory controls and procedures, the Company lacked a reasonable basis to report inventory metrics; (2) the Company understated its overhead burden in certain quarters, thereby overstating its adjusted EBITDA; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Vintage Wine was reasonably likely to incur significant charges to restate prior reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC

This lawsuit is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Generac Holdings Inc. common stock between April 29, 2021, and November 1, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : January 30, 2023

According to the filed complaint, (1) despite defendant's claims that "safety is paramount", Generac's SnapRS units, which are components for rapidly shutting down solar devices in certain dangerous situations, were defective; (2) Generac did not timely record warranty liabilities resulting from the defective SnapRS units; and, (3) despite assurances to the contrary, the Company's sales to channel partners were highly concentrated in a single partner.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

