Award created in AG Miller’s honor 

Attorney General Tom Miller accepts the Miller-Wasden Award at the Capital Forum. Behind him is North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, left, and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Photo courtesy of NAAG.

Washington, D.C. — The National Association of Attorneys General has created an award named for Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller to honor AGs who exemplify his service and his commitment to civility and bipartisanship.

The inaugural Miller-Wasden Unity Award was announced this week at NAAG’s annual Capital Forum event in Washington. The award is also named for Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, who will also leave office at the end of the year. Miller, a Democrat, and Wasden, a Republican, were given the inaugural award.

“This is such a great honor, and doubly so to share it with my best friend among AGs,” Miller said.

Wasden, who was elected AG in 2002, worked with Miller on a range of issues, most notably on efforts to reduce smoking and hold tobacco companies accountable. He called Miller a “cerebral statesman who has the ability to bring people together.”

“Our politics aren’t the same, but we have the same heart,” Wasden said.

Miller ended his one-year term as NAAG president at the Capital Forum. He has made a priority of increasing cohesion among members through balanced meeting agendas and structural changes within the organization to increase bipartisanship, transparency, and collaboration.

“General Miller is an amazing leader,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican who succeeds Miller as NAAG’s president.

NAAG is a nonpartisan association that facilitates interaction, training, and other efforts among the 56 state and territory attorneys general.