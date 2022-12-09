AIRRIVA RECOGNIZED FOR COLUMBUS BUSINESS INNOTECH FIRE AWARD
Airriva honored with their advancements in technology with Innotech Award.COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do you get when merging technology with Hospitality? Airriva. Columbus Business Innotech highlights the top 14 companies that are the leading innovators in technology leadership here in Central Ohio. Airriva could not be more thrilled to be nominated in this category. Since 1997 there has been a push to find the companies that are the driving force behind the newest leaders in technology and innovation. This award specifically highlights the small and large companies that have achieved just that in the year 2022.
Airriva is a next-gen lodging platform with a mission to reinvent what it means to “enjoy the stay.” Every listing is modern, centrally located, unique, and Instagram-worthy for a hotel-quality experience that stays like home. Founded in Columbus, OH, in 2018, Airriva operates in 19 cities across the country.
Airriva provides the comforts from home at any of their locations across the country, with quick and easy access through our Digital keypad system Lynx, which provides the guests seamless check-ins and a piece of mind knowing that each time they check out a new code is generated for the incoming guest.
To achieve the greatest possible deal for the guests, Airriva uses a specialized Proprietary Pricing System to provide tactical pricing that competes with the market demand making sure that no guests are paying a higher price point than the other OTA Competitors. Consi and Kyra are two systems in the works to provide the personalization each guest would like when booking a location. For example, does a guest want two extra pillows during their stay that are memory foam? Airriva will cover that with a mouse click or a tap on the app. Amenities such as Fiji Water, Anniversary Champagne, and Extra Blankets for cuddling up will be there upon arrival, leaving them having the trip they always wanted - no hassle.
Airriva is ever-growing in the realm of technology. Hoping to one day utilize facial recognition technology for check-ins, robots to clean each unit, and a specialized Airriva App catering to the guests needs and wants. The sky's the limit regarding potential applications they can add to boost them to the top of the tech-hospitality world and keep them on the Columbus Business Innotech for years to come.
