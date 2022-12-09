Climate Box, Wishtree’s Project for the United Nations Emerges a Winning Case Study on DIAL (Digital Impact Alliance)
Wishtree’s Project Selected to be a Featured Case Study by Digital Impact Alliance (DIAL) at the United Nations FoundationLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wishtree Technologies, one of the preferred technology partners in the United Nations system, is dedicated to #Technologyforgood on a day-to-day and long-term basis. In The Principles of Digital Development by Digital Impact Alliance (DIAL), Wishtree has found the strength to build a digitally enabled community while remaining committed to the said principles.
DIAL, a long-time partner with the UN Foundation, aims to create an equitable world where a vision must be shaped for a safe and accessible digital society. Based on research about digital transformation making headways around the world, they have come up with 9 digital principles created in a community-driven effort which are a set of guidance to help in the application of digital technologies to development programs. When Wishtree came across these principles, they instantly connected with DIAL’s vision and found each other to have aligned goals and shared perspectives.
Wishtree has deployed protocols set by Digital Principles to work on Climate Box - a critical project of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), sustainably. Climate Box is an interactive learning web portal on climate change awareness catering to diverse users. Wishtree has added new functionalities to the portal, which has improved it by leaps and bounds. It has introduced various user roles, integrated collaborative modules, and designed the interface to attract primary school students who would grow up to be responsible citizens standing up against the threats of climate change.
While developing a learning toolkit like Climate Box, the Wishtree team realized that shaping comprehensive knowledge and awareness for the present and future stakeholders is one of the most proactive stances that could be taken. The portal Wishtree developed is multilingual, in English and Russian to begin with, and having provisions for other languages like Arabic, French, and Spanish.
Dilip Bagrecha, Director of Wishtree Technologies Inc., said, “We considered the particular needs that Climate Box would cater to, with respect to countries, regions, and communities, so that the technology Wishtree used to build the website would be relevant and sustainable while bringing value to the initiative. The Principles of Digital Development helped us keep it simple while being data-driven and added to our repertoire of creating knowledge-based products focused on the environment and climate, the two most important issues we all need to stand together against. Out of numerous projects worldwide, Wishtree’s Climate Box was selected to be showcased by DIAL and we are very proud of this win. Our performance in future too will be empowered with limitless potential and consistent learning, in line with the Digital Principles.”
To access the entire case study on Climate Box featured on the DIAL website, please visit https://digitalprinciples.org/resource/case-study-wishtree-technologies-climate-change-education-and-awareness-project/
About Wishtree -
Wishtree Technologies Inc. has been collaborating with the likes of WHO, UNICEF, UNDP, and UNHCR over the past ten years, building on the premise of #technologyforgood. Wishtree’s mission is to enable positive impact with the latest technical expertise. This value proposition makes the company the best-fit technology partner for organizations worldwide, ranging from UN agencies and nonprofits to Fortune 500 companies.
With custom software development at the forefront of their work, Wishtree Technologies has 4 LTAs (Long Term Agreements) with the UN agencies. To date, they have worked on over 75 UN projects, each serving the SDGs and enabling a positive impact on innumerable people across the globe. To learn more, please visit the company website.
Dilip Bagrecha
Wishtree Technologies
dm@wishtreetech.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other