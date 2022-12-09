Pathways Bioscience Announces Scientific Publication of Collaborative Research on Aging, Nrf2, Muscles, and Mitochondria
Nrf2 activation by PB125 improved mitochondrial respiration and protein synthesisAURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathways Bioscience LLC, a biomedical sciences company focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs and dietary supplements that act on gene transcription pathways, and the provider of the Nrf2 activating dietary supplements PB123™ and PB125® announces the recent peer-reviewed publication of both a scientific research paper (Phytochemical compound PB125 attenuates skeletal muscle mitochondrial dysfunction and impaired proteostasis in a model of musculoskeletal decline) and an independent paper reviewing its findings (Plants powering muscle: The effects of phytochemical PB125 on mitochondrial function and skeletal muscle health) in the Journal of Physiology.
“This publication describes a collaborative study carried out in the laboratories of Dr. Robert Musci and Dr. Karyn Hamilton in the Columbine Health Systems Center for Healthy Aging and the Department of Health and Exercise Science at Colorado State University. We were pleased that Drs. Musci and Hamilton chose to test our PB125 as a dietary Nrf2 activator in their experimental models,” said Prof. Joe McCord, the scientific leader and co-founder of Pathways Bioscience.
“The papers by Musci, et al., and Rahman, et al., provide interesting support and perspective on the ways that PB125 might contribute to improved mitochondrial function and maintenance of skeletal muscle proteins, which are important effects in the context of age-related declines,” said Dr. Brooks Hybertson, President/CEO and co-founder of Pathways Bioscience, “and their findings help advance our understanding of how Nrf2 activation may play a key role in increasing the human healthspan.”
“It was especially encouraging to see the reviewer conclude that “the data may provide support for PB125 as ‘mitochondrial medicine’.” We know that our customers appreciate our emphasis on scientific research and peer-reviewed publication of our research findings on our Nrf2 activating dietary supplements,” said Dr. Joe McCord, the scientific leader and co-founder of Pathways Bioscience.
About Pathways Bioscience
Pathways Bioscience LLC is a biomedical sciences company focused on discovering and developing new agents, both small molecule drugs and dietary supplements, that influence gene expression pathways and exert beneficial effects, with particular emphasis on the Nuclear Factor, Erythroid 2 Like 2 (NFE2L2, or Nrf2) gene transcription factor, known as the master regulator of cell protection mechanisms. These activities are based on the concept that the best way to improve healthspan and overcome the health and wellness problems associated with aging is to support the body’s own defense mechanisms that allow it to normalize, protect, and heal itself. The company's headquarters are in Aurora, Colorado. Pathways Bioscience has developed the PB123 and PB125 dietary supplement formulations using Nrf2.0® Technology. PB123 is currently available in Latin America through a partnership with Activz LLC in their GNM-X product and PB125 is currently available in the US directly from Pathways Bioscience on the Company’s Website at www.pathwaysbio.com.
