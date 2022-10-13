Pathways Bioscience Announces Issuance of International Patents for Their Nrf2-Activating Dietary Supplements
Patents in Mexico, Peru, Colombia, and Japan cover the Pathways Bioscience PB123 and PB125 productsAURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathways Bioscience LLC, a biomedical sciences company focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs and dietary supplements that act on gene transcription pathways, and the provider of the Nrf2 activating dietary supplements PB123 and PB125® announces that the Patent Offices in Japan, Colombia, Peru, and Mexico have issued patents covering compositions and uses of phytochemical combinations PB123, PB125®, and related Nrf2 activators.
On August 4, 2022 the Patent Office of Mexico issued patent number 394479, on April 28, 2022 the Patent Office of Peru issued patent number 11217, on August 2, 2021 the Patent Office of Colombia issued patent number 39187, and on July 14, 2021 the Patent Office of Japan issued patent number 6901787, based on the PCT filing entitled “Compositions for Improved NRF2 Activation and Methods of Their Use.” The suite of patents provides intellectual property protection for a group of phytochemical compositions for Nrf2 activation, including the PB123 and PB125 formulations currently utilized in dietary supplement products.
“The Nrf2 transcription factor plays a key role in healthy aging because it regulates the expression of cytoprotective genes,” said Dr. Brooks Hybertson, President/CEO and co-founder of Pathways Bioscience, “the expansion of intellectual property protection for Pathways Bioscience products through our recently-granted US patent, and also in Mexico, Peru, Colombia, and Japan, supports our efforts to provide products that promote wellness and healthy aging around the world.”
“These patents help demonstrate our commitment to research progress at Pathways Bioscience, and our emphasis on creating new products that follow from the new advances in science. We differ in this way from most dietary supplement companies. And we know that our customers appreciate our emphasis on science, research, new inventions, and peer-reviewed publication of our research findings,” said Dr. Joe McCord, the scientific leader and co-founder of Pathways Bioscience.
About Pathways Bioscience
Pathways Bioscience LLC is a biomedical sciences company focused on discovering and developing new agents, both small molecule drugs and dietary supplements, that influence gene expression pathways and exert beneficial effects, with particular emphasis on the Nuclear Factor, Erythroid 2 Like 2 (NFE2L2, or Nrf2) gene transcription factor, known as the master regulator of cell protection mechanisms. These activities are based on the concept that the best way to improve healthspan and overcome the health and wellness problems associated with aging is to support the body’s own defense mechanisms that allow it to normalize, protect, and heal itself. The company's headquarters are in Aurora, Colorado. Pathways Bioscience has developed the PB123 and PB125 dietary supplement formulations using Nrf2.0® Technology. PB123 is currently available in Latin America through a partnership with Activz LLC in their GNM-X product and PB125 is currently available in the US directly from Pathways Bioscience on the Company’s Website at www.pathwaysbio.com.
