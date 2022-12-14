Fillogic Named 2022 Top Tech Startup by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Fillogic is proud to be recognized as a Top Tech Startup award winner.

This award spotlights top software and technology startups in supply chain and logistics.

Fillogic’s commercial-grade logistics technology is our differentiator, and we are thrilled to have it recognized as such.” — Bill Thayer, CEO of Fillogic

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fillogic, the leading platform for localized logistics, is honored to be recognized as one of 2022’s Top Tech Startups by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain. The list spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.

“Fillogic’s commercial-grade logistics technology is our differentiator, and we are thrilled to have it recognized as such,” said Bill Thayer, CEO of Fillogic. “Our local market logistics platform integrates seamlessly with retail systems and helps retailers unlock capacity in the middle and final mile, resulting in a more sustainable and cost-effective supply chain and critical omnichannel solutions for their customers.”

Fillogic’s innovative approach to retail logistics is revitalizing the traditional retail ecosystem. Fillogic transforms underutilized space in shopping centers and malls into full-service, technology-enabled micro-distribution hubs. Through its decentralized Fillogic Hub Network and Delivery Marketplace, a proprietary multi-carrier network and sort/seg solution, Fillogic helps retailers forward-deploy inventory, provide fast and efficient store-based and ecommerce fulfillment, last-mile delivery, returns/reverse logistics, and more. Plus, since products are always closer to the end consumer, final-mile costs, transit times and carbon emissions are significantly reduced.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s list comes from many market sectors, with AI-powered automation and real-time transportation visibility making up a majority of the winners (35% and 33%, respectively) and bringing in $1 million to $20 million-plus in revenue per year.

“From seed funding rounds to launching new solutions, many of today's tech startups are poised to disrupt the supply chain space. They’re introducing new innovations, improving user experiences, and striving for that safer, smarter, more efficient supply chain,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “The future of the supply chain industry is directly impacted by the development of these new technologies, and I’m very excited to see what’s next for these winners.”

See the full list of this year’s winners here.

About Fillogic

Fillogic is a NYC-based team of retail and logistics professionals, technologists, serial entrepreneurs, and creative problem solvers with more than 160 years of combined experience. We are driven by a mission to help our partners decipher the writing on the wall as technology continues to rapidly transform the retail landscape.

For more information, please visit www.fillogic.com.