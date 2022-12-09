Authors Bernadette Wells and Carl Baker Receive International Recognition Through the NYC BIG BOOK AWARD®

Award-winning book Bliss and Her Friends Bliss and Her Friends Book Cover NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite Bliss and Her Friends Bookmark NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite 2022

The genius of this book is that it asks questions, and more impressive is the level of engagement a few simple questions elicit.

When was the last time you talked to your child while reading books? Reading this book will help you in the child bonding process.” — Bernadette Wells and Carl Baker

GLEN RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York City Big Book Award recognized Bliss and Her Friends as a distinguished favorite in the Children’s Fiction category.This competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.Bliss and Her FriendsThis book is about a girl named Bliss who is learning the value of old and new friendships. This book also helps parents talk and ask questions of their children about their feelings, and about how they interact when encountering new and old friends.Wells and Baker prompt the reader by asking questions of everyday situations:Do you enjoy going to school? Do you have a favorite teacher? What games do you play with your friends?The genius of this book is that they ask questions, and more impressive is the level of engagement a few simple questions elicit.The book is full of illustrations showing children of diverse ethnicities and abilities engaging each other as friends.The interactivity and thought-provoking questions, coupled with the culturally diverse group of friends, made this book worthy of a Distinguished Favorite status by the 2022 NYC Big Book Award.2022 was a record year for books awarded due to the high level of quality and broad range of books submitted. NYC Big Book Award received book submissions from all five continents. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in high numbers.Cities in the US, Canada, Australia such as Ann Arbor, Edmonton, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Philadelphia, Santa Cruz, Singapore, Toronto, Vancouver were among the entries. Winners were recognized from Australia, Canada, England, Germany, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Malta, Sweden, and the United States of America.Awarded titles hailed from Blackstone Publishing, Friesen Press, Gatekeeper Press and Greenleaf Book Group Press.Exemplary children publishers included Mango and Marigold Press. Independent presses such as Gibbs Smith Books, Koehler Books, Rowman & Littlefield, and She Writes Press earned winner and distinguished favorite awards. AuthorHouse, IngramSpark, KindleDirect, and SDP Publishing were among the self-publishing platforms. Lastly, HarperCollins, MacMillan, and Penguin Random House were among the large publishers that entered.“We are elated to highlight these authors' books, recognize their excellence, and share their achievements,” said one awards sponsor. With our newly formatted website and expanded reach, “We look forward to showcasing these titles to a larger audience.”###This is a sponsored message produced by Publisher Ted Olczak for the NYC Big Book Award and Printed Word Reviews.See more about Bliss and Her Friends, visit https://www.blissandherfriends.com/ To view the list of NYC Big Book winners and distinguished favorites, please visit: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ YouTube Channel http://youtube.com/c/IndependentPressAwardSpringNYCBigBookAwardFall Join us for Spring 2023, www.IndependentPressAward.com * Follow us on Twitter @GabbyBookAwards

GAB TALKS with Michael Dow, author of The Nurse Florence® book series