Dallas Metro Welcomes PatchMaster Drywall Repair Company
PatchMaster Serving Northern Dallas Opens in Rowlett, TexasROWLETT, TX, USA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster, the nation’s leading drywall repair company, announces today the opening of PatchMaster Serving Northeast Dallas under the management of owner William McGee. William will operate the business alongside general manager, Swanie McGee.
“Our involvement in franchise operations has taught Sawnie and myself a great deal about business ownership, customer service, and leadership. As PatchMaster franchise owners, we are able to create great job opportunities for men and women in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and provide our customers with best-in-class drywall repair services. It’s a win-win situation."
“The McGees bring a unique perspective to PatchMaster. As a result of their experience in private equity and franchise operations, they are ideally positioned to become leaders in the Dallas-Fort Worth business community and among their peers. They are a great business and cultural fit for our brand,” stated Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster.
PatchMaster's business model offers customers a fast, professional solution for drywall repair. Most handymen, contractors, and large drywall companies want to do more than just repair minor drywall. That is where PatchMaster fills the critical niche in the market. PatchMaster repairs holes caused by renters, plumbing leaks, and DIY projects that never seem to end. Most PatchMaster repair jobs are completed in a single visit.
PatchMaster Serving Northeast Dallas offers a fast, professional solution for drywall and plaster repairs in your home or office, servicing the communities of Addison, Allen, Dallas, Devonshire, Forney, Garland, Lavon, Mesquite, Nevada, North Dallas, Park Cities, Plano, Preston Hollow, Rockwall, Rowlett, Royse City, Sachse, Sunnyvale, Terrell, Wylie, and others in the Dallas Metro area. In their spare time, William and Swanie are avid outdoorsmen and enjoy hunting and fishing.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, NJ, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold 125 territories to franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned as a pioneering drywall franchise to revolutionize the home services industry.
Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-4900 to learn more.
Samantha Dreger
PatchMaster Franchise, LLC
+1 973-944-4900 ext. 406
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Why PatchMaster